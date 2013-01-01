My Best Dividend Aristocrats For February 2023

Jan. 28, 2023 1:03 AM ETGWW, ECL, ESS, MDT, MKC, MMM, SHW, SWK, TROW, VFC, WBA, ADP, CLX, LOW, O, PPG, SYY, WST
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.15K Followers

Summary

  • NOBL fell 4.12% in December, which brings the Fund's return for the year to a loss of 6.5%.
  • Thus far this month, through January 25th, the dividend aristocrat ETF is up 1.92% and starting the year on a bright note.
  • I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term.
  • After nearly 18 months, all 3 buy-and-hold portfolios continue to generate alpha over NOBL and SPY.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

2022 Review

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) fell 4.12% in December and ended the year on a sour note. The 2022 return for the fund was minus 6.5%, this was only the second down year since

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.15K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW, O, SHW, TROW, WST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.