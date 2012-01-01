XPEL: A Changing Risk/Reward Profile With Leverage

Jan. 28, 2023 1:05 AM ETXPEL, Inc. (XPEL)
EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
632 Followers

Summary

  • XPEL is on an exponential growth trajectory, with revenue skyrocketing while maintaining and growing strong margins.
  • The firm has been investing heavily in its property and equipment line on the balance sheet, and taking on debt to do so.
  • Majority of metrics are all looking excellent; however, underlying profitability has taken a dent given recent expenditures.
  • The firm is investing in its growth, and we look forward to seeing this expenditure capitalized on and realized with increased margins over time.

Car Films Installing windshield protection film blur.;

sornwut tubtawee/iStock via Getty Images

XPEL Inc (NASDAQ:XPEL) is enjoying rocketing growth in revenue and profitability over the last few years, and shareholders have seen a +5,400% return in 5 years to show for it.

However, to maintain the exponential growth, the

Screenshot of XPEL's revenue growth over 10 years

Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of XPEL's financial metrics

Author & Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
632 Followers
Australian Finance & Economics student. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning, rules and pricing firms based on fundamentals and peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" Advice in my articles is general in nature and does not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.