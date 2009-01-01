Innospec: Valuation Seems High

Jan. 28, 2023 3:10 AM ETInnospec Inc. (IOSP)
Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
159 Followers

Summary

  • Currently, the company has been trading for about $2.7 billion, whereas it has produced over $107 million in the previous nine months.
  • Such an earnings multiple for a slow-growing and cyclical stock seems high.
  • Also, even if the margins sustain at this point, the stock may not offer desirable returns to the shareholders due to its high valuation.

A female engineer works in a chemical plant using a laptop computer

tianyu wu/E+ via Getty Images

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) manufactures specialty chemicals that are used in fuel additives, agrochemicals, oil refineries, and various fuel manufacturing processes. As the company markets the majority of its products to fuel manufacturers, these chemicals improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance

Revenue

Revenue (macrotrend.net )

Quarterly performance

Quarterly performance (investors relation )

valuation

valuation (seeking alpha )

This article was written by

Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
159 Followers
Currently, I am working on ben Graham's idea of value investing, and I want my readers to benefit from my ideas. I will work harder to find bargain opportunities for my readers.I will not give a buy rating unless the decision seems rational, fairly undervalued, and provides above-average returns. Also, I will always seek a significant margin of safety and make sure that the risk of long-term capital loss remains low. As Buffett says "you are not going to be right because many people agree with you, you are going to be right only when your thesis is based on facts and rational understanding."*Closely associated with Dhanashree Shinde.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.