Breakout Galore In China Stocks (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • China technology stocks broke out higher from recent consolidation on Thursday, and are likely to continue trending higher.
  • A number of leading China stocks are now transitioning from the bottoming phase to the uptrending phase, where the bulk of price gains are typically made.
  • I remain bullish on China stocks.

China stock market graph ticker

NanoStockk

China stocks are on fire, with many stocks breaking out higher from recent consolidation. Some of these stocks have broken out from large, well-defined, lengthy bases, and this provides a robust platform for them to sustain their uptrends from a technical perspective.

EH

Tradingview

MOMO

Tradingview

PDD

Tradingview

PDD

Tradingview

VIPS

Tradingview

TME

Tradingview

IQ

Tradingview

BILI

Tradingview

KWEB

Tradingview

KWEB

Tradingview

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EH, MOMO, PDD, VIPS, RLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

