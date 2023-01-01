Cypress Development: Could The Name Change Add Value?

Jan. 28, 2023 3:29 AM ETCypress Development Corp. (CYDVF), CYP:CA
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
880 Followers

Summary

  • Cypress Development announced changing its name to Century Lithium Corp, effective on 30 Jan.
  • Research suggests that pure name change may have some minor positive effects on the stock near the adoption date.
  • Data from the dotcom era suggests significant positive returns of the addition of “.com” to company’s names.

Rebranding - Billboard on the Sunrise Background.

Tashatuvango

On 24 January, Cypress Development Corp (TSXV:CYP:CA) (OTCQX:CYDVF) announced that it will be changing its name to Century Lithium Corp effective from 30 January. The ticker on the TSX Venture exchange will also be changed

results

The first 12 results when searching "lithium" (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
880 Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CYDVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.