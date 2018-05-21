Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors - January 2023

Jan. 28, 2023 2:45 AM ET
Horos Asset Management profile picture
Horos Asset Management
446 Followers

Summary

  • Horos is an asset management firm that knows the benefits of value investing over the long term.
  • The fourth quarter of the year was a relief for most markets, reducing part of the significant losses accumulated over the previous nine months, and our portfolios were not immune to this positive change.
  • In this letter, I would like to highlight the role that interest rates have played in the evolution of the markets, before and after their major shift to the upside.
  • I will also update on the positive outlook of our portfolios.

businessman hand putting wooden cube with number change from 2022 to 2023, business year, new year congratulation, quarterly report, business plan, countdown to 2023, goal and target planning concept

vittaya25/iStock via Getty Images

Dear co-investor,

The fourth quarter of the year was a relief for most markets, reducing part of the significant losses accumulated over the previous nine months. Our portfolios were not immune to this positive change. Horos Value Internacional fund gained 13.7% in the last three months of the year, bringing the 2022 return to 4.9%, compared to a 0.8% gain of its benchmark in the quarter and a decline of -13.0% over the calendar year. Horos Value Iberia, on the other hand, was up 12.1% over the quarter, for a return of -5.2% in 2022, compared to a gain of 11.9% in its benchmark over the quarter and a rise of 2.0% for the year.

As usual, I would like to take this opportunity to update our longer-term performance. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 26.5%, below the 39.6% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 4.5%, outperforming the 2.4% return of its index. Moreover, since 2012, the returns of this management team stand at 209% for the international strategy and 162% for the Iberian strategy, compared to 188% and 72% of their benchmark indices, respectively.

Despite the last quarter's bounce, many indices closed the year with sharp declines. Although many causes may be behind this setback, we are convinced that the tightening of central banks' monetary policies played a key role. In this letter, I would like to highlight the role that interest rates have played in the evolution of the markets, before and after their major shift to the upside. I will also update on the positive outlook of our portfolios.

As always, we thank you for your confidence and wish you all the best for this new year.

Yours sincerely,

Javier Ruiz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer

View as PDF
QUARTERLY LETTER
128

View as PDF
HorosValueIberiaFI DICIEMBRE 2022

View as PDF
DICIEMBRE 2022

View as PDF
DICIEMBRE 2022

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Horos Asset Management profile picture
Horos Asset Management
446 Followers
Horos is an asset management firm with a team that combines the energy of youth and the wisdom of experience. We all hold in common our passion for investment, and our belief that value investing is the optimal investment philosophy for the long term. This passion has been rewarded with consistent and satisfactory results over the years, as well as the Morningstar and Expansión-Allfunds awards for the best equity fund in Spain in 2014 and 2015, and the Citywire 2016 Award for the best Spanish Equity Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.