TEI: EM Bond Fund With Poor Performance, But Improving Asset Class Prospects

Steve Green
Summary

  • At the start of 2023, emerging market equities are becoming an increasingly popular asset class. Emerging market bond valuations appear even cheaper in the context of the last two decades.
  • Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a poor track record over the last decade. Potential investors need to actively make sure they are comfortable with the fund’s current bets.
  • Currently, the fund’s larger exposures to Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are appealing. The historical discount to NAV suggests closer to 15% can generally be an opportunistic entry point.
  • If “risk-off” sentiment prevails again similar to like we witnessed last October, such a discount level might present us with a short-term buying opportunity.

Emerging market

aluxum

Introduction

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) is a closed-ended fixed income fund focused on emerging markets. It has a mandate to invest at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign entities and private sector companies in emerging

Emerging Market Valuations 2023

topdowncharts.com, Refinitiv Datastream

historical emerging market debt yields chart

JP Morgan via Lazard Asset Management

GMO asset class forecasts January 2023

GMO 7-Year Asset Class Forecast: 4Q 2022 via Livewire Markets

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund historical performance

franklintempleton.com

emerging market debt performance 2022

Total Return, Seeking Alpha

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund country weights

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Factsheet Dec 31, 2022.

Templeton emerging markets income fund currency exposures

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Factsheet Dec 31, 2022.

Asian inflation rates

Oxford Economics, August 2022 2022f/2023f=forecast

Templeton emerging markets income fund portfolio statistics

franklintempleton.com

Templeton emerging market income fund credit rating stats

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Factsheet Dec 31, 2022.

Templeton Emerging Market Income Fund discount to NAV history

CEF Connect

Full time investor for a living, based in Australia with a keen interest in Listed Investment Companies (LICs) and Closed End Funds (CEFs). My investment style might be best described as deep value, contrarian, special situations and hunting for targets for activist investors.

