CET: Continuing To Do What It Is Supposed To

Jan. 28, 2023 4:42 AM ETCentral Securities (CET)EOI, USA
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • Central Securities is an equities closed-end fund.
  • The vehicle compares very favorably with other 'golden standard' equity CEFs, namely Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund.
  • CET is defined by a large concentrated bet on a private insurance company, namely The Plymouth Rock Company.
  • The CEF has continued to perform admirably in a tough environment for equities, doing exactly what investors expect from this fund.

Leadership Concepts with Arrows on Blue Background

phototechno

Thesis

Central Securities (NYSE:CET) is an equities closed-end fund. The vehicle has a very long track record, having been around for several decades. The fund does not use any leverage, and transforms S&P 500 index returns into semiannual

CET return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

CET total return

Total Return 5Y (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

CET website

Top 10 Positions (Fund Website)

KIE

KIE Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.95K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.