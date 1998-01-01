Cementos Pacasmayo: Monopoly In Northern Peru And Dividend Of +10%

Jan. 28, 2023 5:20 AM ETCementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • Each region of Peru is controlled by a separate cement producer and Cementos Pacasmayo accounts for almost all sales in the northern region.
  • In December, the company paid a $0.54 per ADR extraordinary dividend, thus, bringing total dividend payments over the past six years to $3.49 per ADR.
  • I expect sales in 2023 to be strong thanks to Peru’s $1.6 billion economic recovery plan and there could be another dividend of above $0.50 per ADR.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Bears and Resources get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Portrait male fan holding peruvian flag

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I've mentioned in several articles on SA that I work as an M&A analyst covering Latin America, and I've written about several companies from the region. Today, I want to talk about a Peruvian cement producer named

Cementos Pacasmayo shareholders

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo utilization rate

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cement market in Peru

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo distribution network

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo revenue and EBITDA

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo capacity

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo debt

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo dividends

Seeking Alpha

If you like this article, consider joining Bears and Resources. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.21K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks for 13 years now, most of the time in my native Bulgaria. I have a bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in International Business and I like reading Pratchett and Michael Lewis. Regarding the opportunities that I cover, please take into account that I'm an admirer of legendary fund manager Peter Lynch so I tend to follow a lot of his investment philosophy.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.