Volvo Delivers Strong Earnings And Offers A ~7% Dividend Yield

Summary

  • Volvo Group delivered excellent results for fiscal year 2022.
  • We were particularly impressed by the progress made in its electrification initiatives, and with the growth of the Services business.
  • Given the strong results, the company is planning to pay 14 SEK (~$1.36) per share in dividends, which at current prices represents a dividend yield of ~7%.

Volvo EC220E Crawler Excavator machine on construction site

Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Volvo Group (OTCPK:VLVLY) had a very strong year in 2022, with an increase in net sales of over SEK 100 billion (~$9.7billion) to SEK 473 billion (~$45.9 billion), and adjusted operating income of SEK 50.5

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

