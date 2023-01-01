Qualtrics International: Changing My Stance From Neutral To Long

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
99 Followers

Summary

  • Overall, XM's growth in revenue was 2% higher than expected, and the company's EBIT margin was in line with consensus.
  • Management commentary echoes the same touch macro backdrop that other software companies are facing.
  • New better-than-expected profit guidance has aided in a very positive valuation rerating.

Portrait of successful businessman.

VioletaStoimenova

Investment thesis

Based on the most recent earnings report, I am revising my recommendation to long Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM). My argument is still valid from a business point of view. Customers and employees alike place a high value

Table Description automatically generated

Own estimates

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
99 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.