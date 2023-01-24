Consumers Shopping Smarter (Not Harder) Online

Jan. 28, 2023 6:31 AM ETSPX, SHOP, MA, ISHP, ADBE
Tom Lydon profile picture
Tom Lydon
78.44K Followers

Summary

  • Primarily, consumers have felt inflationary pressures and consumer spending has softened.
  • This is because price-sensitive consumers may not have the money to shop harder, but they are still shopping smarter by searching for options and taking their time looking for discounts.
  • While inflation has shown some signs of moderating, consumers are still experiencing price pressures, especially on basic necessities like food and gasoline.

Young cheerful Asian woman shopping for accessories in boutique

Images By Tang Ming Tung

In an earlier note, we discussed the likelihood of a strong online holiday shopping season in 2022, which we saw materialize based on early data from several sources. On one hand, we credited long-term trends such as more

Consumers Shopping Smarter (Not Harder) Online

Consumers Shopping Smarter (Not Harder) Online

This article was written by

Tom Lydon profile picture
Tom Lydon
78.44K Followers
Tom Lydon is editor and publisher of ETF Trends, a website with daily news and commentary about the fast-changing trends in the exchange traded fund (ETF) industry. Mr. Lydon is also CEO of Global Trends Investments, an investment advisory firm specializing in the creation of customized portfolios for high-net worth individuals. He has been involved in money management for more than 25 years. Mr. Lydon serves on the Board of Directors for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. and Guggenheim Investments. In early 2010, Mr. Lydon helped create the CNBC Model ETF Portfolios. Mr. Lydon is the author of The ETF Trend Following Playbook, as well as iMoney: Profitable Exchange-Traded Fund Strategies for Every Investor. He is Co-Founder of Virtual Summits, educational virtual events for financial advisors. Visit his site: ETF Trends (http://www.etftrends.com/) ETF Virtual The ETF Virtual Summit is the largest exchange traded fund (ETF) investment conference in the world. ETF Trends and RIA Database host this complimentary, interactive conference that exists completely online. The virtual showroom features keynote speakers, panel webinars, an exhibitor hall, a networking lounge and hot topic forums. Designed exclusively for Financial Advisors, this conference allows you to interact with experts in the ETF industry in a unique, virtual environment, avoiding the hassles and costs of traveling. Details on the conference, including agenda, past attendee statistics and sponsor information can be found at www.ETFVirtual.com. Alts Virtual The Alts Virtual Summit is the leading Alternative Investment conference for financial advisors. ETF Trends and RIA Database host this complimentary, interactive conference that exists completely online. The virtual showroom features keynote speakers, panel webinars, an exhibitor hall, a networking lounge and hot topic forums. Designed exclusively for Financial Advisors, this conference allows you to interact with experts in the Alternative Investment industry in a unique, virtual environment, avoiding the hassles and costs of traveling. Details on the conference, including agenda, past attendee statistics and sponsor information can be found at www.AltsVirtual.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.