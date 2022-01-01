Whole Earth Brands: Revenues Continue To Climb Quarterly, Despite Inflation Impact

Jan. 28, 2023 6:42 AM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)
Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Whole Earth Brands' stock price has been impacted by the inflation expectation, dropping by 57% since March 2022.
  • However, revenues kept growing each quarter at a nice tick.
  • Inflation's impact on cost and the rise in the cost of capital led to decreasing the fair price to $13.50.
  • At current prices, FREE's shares offer an interesting risk-reward opportunity.

Many different types of sugar on a wooden background. Side view

Avtor/iStock via Getty Images

The stock price for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) has been in a free fall since March 2022. The company specializes in branded consumer packaged goods, private label and ingredients. The company has recently reported strong financial performance in

Quarterly earnings for whole earth brands, free

Seeking Alpha

financial estimates for whole earth brands

Author estimates

Recoverable valuation for free, whole earth brands

Author estimates

This article was written by

Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.07K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FREE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.