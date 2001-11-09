General Electric: Investors Have Been Warned

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.85K Followers

Summary

  • GE Aerospace profits from recovery in jet engine demand from the airline industry.
  • GE’s high FCF and earnings multiples are indefensible.
  • GE’s stock is now overbought, too.

General Electric Global Operations Center. Financial troubles have forced GE to seek buyers for many of its divisions.

jetcityimage

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is a highly cyclical industrial conglomerate with significant profit risk during an economic downturn, which is not reflected in the company's FCF/earnings multiple.

Despite the fact that General Electric reported strong earnings in the fourth quarter

Earnings

Earnings (General Electric)

2022 Operating Segments Results

2022 Operating Segments Results (General Electric)

2022 Free Cash Flow

2022 Free Cash Flow (General Electric)

Earnings Estimate

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Relative Strength Index

Relative Strength Index (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.85K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.