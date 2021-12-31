Mettler-Toledo: Overvalued Business With Balance Sheet Concerns

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
96 Followers

Summary

  • Mettler-Toledo is a leading provider of precision instruments and services thanks to its broad range of customers, cutting-edge products, and its world-class sales and marketing efforts.
  • The company's balance sheet is a cause for concern as its liabilities exceed its assets.
  • MTD's sky-high valuation forces me to rate this business as a sell.

Working in a laboratory

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is a leading provider of precision instruments and services. The company operates in the laboratory, industrial and food retail markets worldwide. Its products include weighing instruments, analytical instruments and various other types of process analytics

MTD Revenue Data

MTD Data by Stock Analysis

MTD Free Cash Flow Data

MTD Data by Stock Analysis

MTD ROIC Data

MTD Data by Stock Analysis

MTD Total Debt Data

MTD Data by Stock Analysis

MTD DCF Analysis

Author's Work

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
96 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.