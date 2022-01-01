361 Degrees Outruns Its Peers. Now It's Waiting For Investors To Notice

Summary

  • 361 Degrees’ core branded product sale were flat in the fourth quarter, while its kids-branded products recorded single-digit gains and e-commerce grew 25%.
  • The company’s share performance and P/E ratio significantly lag behind larger peers Li Ning, Anta, Xtep and Topsports.
  • The strong national policy support, combined with the upcoming 19th Asian Games, should boost China’s broader sports industry, according to a report by Western Securities.

Despite outperforming its rivals in fourth quarter sales growth, the sportswear retailer still trails its flashier peers in valuation and share performance.

Sportswear maker 361 Degrees International Ltd. (OTCPK:TSIOF, 1361.HK) is the underdog in its class, vying for

Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies.

