Stocks closed a winning week Friday following data that pointed to stronger than expected U.S. economic growth, while Tesla shares jumped 11% to cap a huge 33% surge on the week after reporting record quarterly revenue. The Commerce Department said Friday the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding energy and food showed prices rose 4.4% from a year earlier, a day after reporting a better than expected 2.9% gain in gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve may manage a soft landing. All the major market averages finished higher for the week, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 4.3% to rack up a fourth straight week of gains, while the S&P 500 gained 2.4% and the Dow Jones average ended up 1.8%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of some next week's events that could jolt share prices.

Grantham speaks

At the beginning of 2022, legendary fund manager Jeremy Grantham, whose resume includes predictions of Japan's asset price bubble in the 1980s, and the U.S. market crashes in 2000 and 2007, explained that we are in the fourth superbubble of the last hundred years. Since then, U.S. stocks and bonds have lost $10T and $5T, respectively, in addition to an unexpectedly large loss of $2T in cryptocurrency. Where will things go from here? While the most extreme froth has been wiped off the market, Grantham follows up on his investing thesis in the latest article entitled, After A Timeout, Back To The Meat Grinder! (182 comments)

Earnings flurry

While initially climbing 5% in after-hours trading Tuesday, Microsoft (MSFT) gave back the gains to end the session 2% lower. The software giant reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations - as sales of Azure cloud and Office services grew from a year ago - but it was followed by a downbeat outlook and an announcement that new business growth slowed in December. AI is the 'next platform wave' for success, CEO Satya Nadella said on a conference call, before a network outage hit Microsoft Azure, Teams and Outlook worldwide. In other tech news, Intel (INTC) published one of the worst outlooks in its history and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) was officially sued by the DOJ over online advertising antitrust violations. (136 comments)

Electrified outlook

Upbeat commentary from Elon Musk during Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 earnings call helped shares soar 5.5% during Wednesday's extended session. During the presentation, Musk offered his perspective on the state of the U.S. economy, autonomous driving and Tesla's position as an AI company, but his most impactful statements pertained to production and sales outlooks for the full year (see the full transcript here). CFO Zachary Kirkhorn added that price cuts in the U.S. were pursued in light of tax regulations, not demand concerns. Cybertruck also remains on track to see production start later in the year from the Austin Gigafactory, while Tesla plans to share details on its next-generation vehicle at its upcoming Investor Day on March 1. (296 comments)

More data

The initial estimate of Q4 GDP arrived on Thursday, showing the economy expanded at a 2.9% annualized rate, compared to forecasts of 2.6%. The Fed is likely to mark that data as "resilient" - despite a deceleration from Q3 - giving policymakers room to start the year with a couple more rate hikes. At the same time, durable goods orders for December came in at 5.6%, above the expected 2.5% level, while weekly initial jobless claims hit a 9-month low with claims falling 6K to 186K. The major stock averages rallied on the news, while December new home sales topped estimates and added to the upbeat sentiment. (236 comments)

Incoming!

A decision by the U.S. and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine has reignited discussions on more advanced weapons platforms, such as fighter aircraft. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) COO Frank St. John revealed that there is "a lot of conversation about third party transfer of F-16s," under which countries would re-export their U.S.-made jets (the company is even ramping up production to backfill the aircraft). While the Biden administration has so far rejected Ukrainian requests and approvals for modern fighter jets, it also opposed the delivery of modern battle tanks, before reversing its policy. Earlier this week, Lockheed's 2022 sales reflected supply chain and program-specific pressures in its Q4 results, according to SA author Dhierin Bechai, who added that 2023 will be equally challenging. (93 comments)