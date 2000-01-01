Bad Gas

Jan. 28, 2023 9:47 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF2 Comments
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.11K Followers

Summary

  • Towards the end of last summer when there were real worries that many Europeans were going to freeze to death in the winter cold without gas to heat their homes, the price of natural gas in the US traded to the highest levels in over a decade and approached double digits.
  • Suffice it to say, the price of the front month futures contract is nowhere near $10 anymore, and just this week dropped below $3 to its lowest level in more than a year.
  • The performance of natural gas following 50%+ declines in 100 days hasn’t been as consistent.

Young Man at Gas Station in Shock Over Sale Price

jhorrocks

If you think the clobbering of growth stocks in 2022 was harsh, check out the performance of natural gas. Towards the end of last summer when there were real worries that many Europeans were going to freeze to death in

Bad Gas

Bad Gas

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.11K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.