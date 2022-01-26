Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 28, 2023
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCPK:BNDSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2022 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Artiach Morenes - IR

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno - CEO

Leopoldo Alvear - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Francisco Riquel - Alantra

Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Carlos Peixoto - CaixaBank

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Gerardo Artiach Morenes

Good morning, and welcome to Banco de Sabadell’s 2022 Full Year Results Presentation Audio webcast. Our CEO, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno and our CFO, Leopoldo Alvear will present the main highlights and details of the commercial and financial performance of the bank throughout 2022. The presentation will be followed-up by Q&A session. We have a scheduled around 1 hour for the whole session.

Let me now hand it over to our CEO, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno.

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno

Thank you, Gerardo. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sabadell's annual results presentation. Let's just start with the key messages in Slide 4. Firstly, commercial activity. Good figures here. In 2022, we delivered a moderate 0.8% growth on our loan book. This is in line with our approach to loan origination, which is focused on managing risk-adjusted return on capital, not on maximizing volumes.

Another example of our sound commercial activity are point-of-sale transactions, which increased by 25% in 2022 compared to '21. This is a clear sign of strong economic activity in Spain throughout the year.

Secondly, strong core results. A solid commercial momentum. The positive interest rate environment and the efficiency plans executed in the past contributed to deliver a solid growth of our core results, which grew by 26%.

Thirdly, improved asset quality. The NPL ratio stood at 341% by year-end, following a 25 basis points reduction in the year. Fourthly, we ended the year posting a net profit of EUR859 million, which means a 62% increase year-on-year.

