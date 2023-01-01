Credit And Margin Concerns Weighing On KeyCorp

Jan. 28, 2023 10:34 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)JPM, USB
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.33K Followers

Summary

  • KeyCorp's fourth quarter earnings were not impressive, with misses on most important line items, including core pre-provision profits missing by more than $0.04.
  • Commercial loan growth remains healthy, but overall margins are still underwhelming and KeyCorp will be challenged to keep on top of rising funding costs as low-cost deposits flow out.
  • Management doesn't get enough credit for the quality of the commercial banking operations, but the consumer operations need more work.
  • KeyCorp's valuation is undemanding enough to keep my positive, but the bank is likely looking at a few "show me" quarters before a rerating is likely.

Low Key Night View of Key Bank Building Exterior

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has long had something to prove to the market, particularly the real potential for the company’s commercial banking efforts (including investment banking and payments) and the leveragability of the far-flung retail network. While

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.33K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.