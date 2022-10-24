CWEB: Extreme Bullish Performance Likely To Continue

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
Marketplace

Summary

  • CWEB is a leveraged fund for Chinese Internet public companies. Its non-leveraged counterpart is KWEB.
  • KWEB invests in internet commerce, information technology, and software applications companies.
  • KWEB and CWEB have had a stellar performance since the bear market bottom on 24 October 2022.
  • Both KWEB and CWEB are expected to continue their recovery. They are still extremely cheap.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Adaptive Momentum Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Metaverse digital cyber world technology, man with virtual reality VR goggle playing AR augmented reality game and entertainment, futuristic lifestyle

Thinkhubstudio

Investment Thesis

KWEB and CWEB returned 96.36% and 245.09% in 65 trading days between 10/24/2022 and 1/26/2023. The chart below shows that these formidable returns have been made without any significant sell-offs.

My expectation is that this recovery is persistent

ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING

Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.

Get access to our four portfolios:

  • High yield bond ETFs
  • Non-leveraged broad market ETFs
  • High 3X Leverage ETFs
  • Top Momentum Large-cap stocks

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL today

This article was written by

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
2.37K Followers
Monitor market state (risk on/off) for successful investing
I am a retired professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Since 2011 I have been active in the AAII Chicago South Suburban chapter. My investment objective is to achieve high returns over the long run while allowing occasional downside corrections. Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWEB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.