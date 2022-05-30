Stellantis: Great Business With Significant Potential Upside

Summary

  • Stellantis is a combination of Italian Fiat and French PSA. The Group has double-digit market share in over 12 countries.
  • We see headwinds derived from a deterioration in market conditions and a stagnation of sales in Europe and North America.
  • Positives include a strong EV offering and superior margins compared to their peers. The business makes up for its lack of strong growth with profitability.
  • The business holds €14.63-per-share in cash, which exceeds their share price. On a net basis, this amounts to €5.96-per-share.
  • Stellantis is bizarrely trading at 1x EBITDA, 5x below its peer average. The business is completely mispriced by markets, and we very conservatively value the upside as 63%.
Stellantis Dundee Engine Plant Continues Production In Michigan

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Company description:

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is an automotive business which design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as

This article was written by

The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

