Federated Hermes: Look Beyond Fourth Quarter Earnings Miss

Jan. 28, 2023 11:32 PM ETFederated Hermes, Inc. (FHI)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • Investors shouldn't be concerned about Federated Hermes' below-expectations Q4 2022 earnings, as this was mainly caused by a one-off non-cash impairment charge.
  • Looking ahead, FHI's AUM should continue to grow, and there is significant upside potential relating to capital allocation.
  • I make no changes to my Buy rating for FHI; investors should look beyond Federated Hermes' recent quarterly headline earnings miss.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Elevator Pitch

Federated Hermes' (NYSE:FHI) stock is still rated as a Buy.

With my prior October 18, 2022 write-up for Federated Hermes, I evaluated FHI's recent M&A transaction and previewed its Q3 2022 financial results. Federated Hermes' share price has

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
9.69K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.