Since we initiated Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) back in April last year, there have been many positive newsflows that happened to the company. This article is a short update of my views on the company. The biggest news last year was the positive data from the ORCA-2 phase 3 study, which enrolled around 810 patients and evaluated the efficacy and safety of 3.0mg Cytisinicline vs. placebo when administered 3 times per day for up to 12 weeks. The patient population enrolled were smokers who consume more than 10 cigarettes per day and expired air CO>10 ppm. As we expected, in both treatment schedules (6 weeks & 12 weeks), Cytisinicline has met both primary and secondary endpoints with statistical significance (p < 0.0001) at month 1 and month 3. The drug once again showed clean safety without any treatment-related serious adverse events; the most common adverse events were insomnia, abnormal dreams, headache, and nausea, which is manageable in our view and superior to Pfizer's (PFE) Champix.
Moving forward, we expect the phase 3 ORCA-3 final registration trial to release top-line data around Q2 2023. As the ORCA-3 trial mirrors the phase 3 ORCA-2 and the sample size is similar, 750 vs. 810, we believe the chance of success is very high.
Furthermore, Achieve Life Sciences announced last December that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Patent No. 11,459,328 covering the mesylate salt formulation of cytisinicline and the process for its development. As discussed in our previous article, our biggest worry revolved around the IP moat; although the patent is not a composition of matter patent, we find comfort in the fact that the drug has some sort of patent protection.
Also, the company secured additional capital around last Nov, and now the company holds $18M in cash and is trading at an enterprise value of $81m.
Competition and commercialization-related risks, as the company has not partnered up with a partner with a robust commercial track record, sales print could underwhelm our expectations. Regulatory and clinical risk remains until they receive FDA and EMA approval. The recent private placement seems to include warrants as well, ~4.1M units at $4.625/unit, with each unit consisting of two shares and one warrant to buy a share. Therefore, if not already exercised, there is a chance of around 4.1M additional shares (around 20M if fully diluted) that can potentially dilute the current stock price, which is a potential concern down the road.
Although the stock price has not performed since we initiated last year, we continue to like the fundamentals of the company, and with the consistently robust clinical data that we have seen in ORCA-1 and ORCA-2. We build a high degree of conviction in the registrational phase 3 ORCA-3 trial (data expected by Q2 2023), which we believe can drive up the stock price materially if it is positive (similar to ORCA-2). Hence, we maintain a buy rating.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insight (BTVI) is a group of biotech/technology investors with a main interest in US-based small/mid-cap biotech companies and cryptocurrencies. We are not affiliated with any institution/company but an independent research organization of students/working professionals.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
