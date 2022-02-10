Champions Oncology Trades At A Sufficient Discount To R&D Capacity

Jan. 29, 2023 12:37 AM ETChampions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)
Summary

  • CSBR runs a PDX bank. PDXs are mice models of human derived tumors.
  • The company offers services to bio and pharma companies in pre clinical treatment testing. Its test have high predictive power for human results, without the associated cost.
  • CSBR has grown revenues and pre R&D income consistently. Today, the company operates at break even, and dedicates $10 million yearly to R&D.
  • Management has been conservative, avoiding debt, share issuance, acquisitions and cutting unprofitable projects early.
  • Although R&D capacity is not income, the multiple on this earnings measure is low enough in my opinion.

Blanco ratón

JoeZellner/E+ via Getty Images

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) runs a PDX bank, and offers oncology treatment testing services for bio and pharma companies.

The company operates in the stages previous to human testing, where operations are less expensive and much more

