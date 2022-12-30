Lesaka Technologies: A Very Cheap Yet Growing Emerging Markets Fintech

Jan. 29, 2023 12:41 AM ETLesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK)PAGS, SQ, STNE
Silver Fox profile picture
Silver Fox
157 Followers

Summary

  • Lesaka is a Nasdaq-listed fintech in South Africa that is cheap, undiscovered, and in the midst of a turnaround. Owns non-core assets worth roughly $40 million in our estimate.
  • EV of $427 million has it trading at 0.7x EV/S multiple and a 7.6x EV/EBITDA multiple of our 2023 sales and EBITDA estimates of $613 and $56 million, respectively.
  • We think the stock has roughly an 80% upside to get our $8.00 target price within 12-18 months.
  • New management, new board, and a transformative acquisition results in LSAK being a dual-sided fintech ecosystem targeting both merchants and consumers.
  • We expect LSAK to grow revenues at a CAGR of roughly 20% for years: they have only penetrated their large total addressable market by roughly 2%.

Close up of a woman"s hand paying bill with credit card in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

We recommend initiating a long position in Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) at the current stock price of $4.28. We have a 12/31/23 price target of $8.00, reflecting 87% upside to the current share price of $4.28 and an increase from our prior $7.00 price target

Important metrics of Southern African Countries

Source: public domain

Merchant division KPIs by quarter

Source: company SEC filings

Consumer Division KPIs by quarter

Source: company SEC filings

PPPP non-core asset valuation methodology

Source: internal estimates.

PPP Valuation Methodology

Source: internal estimates

Financial performance and outlook

Source: internal projections

Financial performance 2

Source: internal projections

Public comparables

Source: Bloomberg

This article was written by

Silver Fox profile picture
Silver Fox
157 Followers
Private investor focused on growth investments in tech

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LSAK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.