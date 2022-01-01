(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
For years, holding United States Treasuries has been a post-inflation losing investment. With rates climbing as the FOMC pushes up rates to fight inflation, that is still the case but at least investors are better off compared to the "under the mattress" option.
While CDs yield more or maturities past one year, the no-penalty cash-in feature of USTs still makes them a better choice in my view. The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) is one of the four UST ETFs managed by F/M Investments LLC started in 2022. Their longest duration/maturity ETF is the US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN). Those two are reviewed.
The home website lists the following as reasons to consider any of these ETFs:
US Treasury securities are issued by the federal government and are considered to be among the safest investments, because all Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government. That statement will be tested to some degree if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling before Janet Yellen empties her bag of monetary tricks! They also state that UST investments have a low to negative correlation to stocks.
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
invests in US Treasury bonds with maturity of 2 years. The fund tracks the performance of the ICE BofA Current 2-Year US Treasury Index (GA02). UTWO started in August of 2022.
The manager lists three benefits of using their ETF over direct ownership of the underlying Notes:
When a fund invests based on an index, best place to start its review is with that index. Here is how ICE describes the index:
The ICE BofA Current 2-Year US Treasury Index is a one-security index comprised of the most recently issued 2-year US Treasury note. The index is rebalanced monthly. In order to qualify for inclusion, a 2-year note must be auctioned on or before the third business day before the last business day of the month and settled before the following calendar month end.
The Index is only one note.
The advantage of UTWO over buying directly is the ETF will roll to the most recent 2-year Note. The 2-year note auctions are monthly, and the Notes are issued on the last day of the month, with a weekend date rolling to the next business day. The current yield is 4.1%.
The first payout was revised upward from $0.06989333. Surprisingly, at least to me, was the fact that 11% of the 2022 distributions were from ROC. That said, another document seems to indicate almost all income was classified as "ordinary income from US government obligations" (tax pdf).
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
invests in US Treasury bonds with maturity of 10 years. The fund tracks the performance of the ICE BofA Current 10-Year US Treasury Index (GA02). UTEN also started in August of 2022.
The same three benefits apply to this ETF as were listed for UTWO.
Here is how ICE describes this index:
The ICE BofA Current 10-Year US Treasury Index is a one-security index comprised of the most recently issued 10-year US Treasury note. The index is rebalanced monthly. In order to qualify for inclusion, a 10-year note must be auctioned on or before the third business day before the last business day of the month and settled before the following calendar month end.
The Index is only one note like the 2-year version.
Notice the yield is actually lower than the 2-year index; meaning the UST curve is currently inverted: bad for the economy, possibly good for bondholders.
After each monthly auction, the ETF sells the previous 10-year Note and buys the most recently auctioned one. Like UTWO, this probably cuts into the ETF's ability to capture some of the price appreciation that would occur when rates start to decline.
The first payout was revised up from $0.10065679. Unlike the UTWO ETF, this one did not show that a 19-a was issued.
When you match the above chart with the ETF price charts, you can see the prices bottomed out when their respective rate stopped climbing. One good thing (maybe the only) that came out of 2022 is it showed how duration matters for fixed income funds when interest rates are climbing. Since all four started late in 2022, I picked three iShares UST ETFs that were around for all of 2022:
As can be seen, and expected, the longer the duration/maturity targeted, the worse the performance, which included interest payments. That is where each investor's thoughts on the direction of interest rates come in. UTWO is aimed at the shorter, but not the shortest end of the duration/maturity spectrum. Also, with rolling its one holding every month, the ability to generate capital gains would be limited. For short-term investors, 4% CDs available from most brokers might be the better investment, at least until the FOMC looks like they have stopped pushing short rates up.
Unless an investor believes rates have stopped climbing, investing in a ladder of 18- to 30-month CDs might be a better choice. For those who believe that the longer maturity part of the yield curve has peaked, finding the longest duration/maturity fund should be considered.
