The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
2/8
|
3/2
|
0.4
|
0.45
|
12.50%
|
2.15%
|
48
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
2/14
|
2/28
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
2.94%
|
1.00%
|
14
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
3/2
|
3/17
|
0.51
|
0.55
|
7.84%
|
1.14%
|
13
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
3/31
|
5/8
|
1.62
|
1.75
|
8.02%
|
2.23%
|
41
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
3/6
|
3/23
|
4.88
|
5
|
2.46%
|
2.63%
|
14
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
3/14
|
4/3
|
0.22
|
0.235
|
6.82%
|
3.60%
|
10
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
2/8
|
2/23
|
0.64
|
0.67
|
4.69%
|
3.37%
|
25
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
4/4
|
4/26
|
0.27
|
0.29
|
7.41%
|
2.93%
|
16
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
3/9
|
3/31
|
0.7325 CAD
|
0.79 CAD
|
7.85%
|
2.00%
|
28
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
2/15
|
3/10
|
1.42
|
1.51
|
6.34%
|
3.37%
|
36
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
2/3
|
2/17
|
0.25
|
0.26
|
4.00%
|
1.68%
|
56
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
2/1
|
2/9
|
0.99
|
1.02
|
3.03%
|
8.20%
|
11
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
1.28
|
1.48
|
15.63%
|
1.20%
|
13
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
2/3
|
2/21
|
0.4
|
0.48
|
20.00%
|
2.53%
|
6
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
2/3
|
2/16
|
0.1975
|
0.2275
|
15.19%
|
2.64%
|
11
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
2/7
|
2/24
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
2.83%
|
6
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
2/1
|
2/16
|
0.195
|
0.225
|
15.38%
|
1.03%
|
31
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
2/8
|
2/23
|
0.2
|
0.25
|
25.00%
|
2.95%
|
11
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
3/2
|
3/31
|
0.52
|
0.55
|
5.77%
|
1.93%
|
13
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
2/3
|
2/17
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
4.17%
|
2.63%
|
10
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
2/1
|
2/13
|
0.5627
|
0.5696
|
1.23%
|
7.31%
|
7
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
2/7
|
2/22
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
3.11%
|
13
|
Heartland BancCorp
|
3/24
|
4/10
|
0.69
|
0.759
|
10.00%
|
3.10%
|
11
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
2/14
|
3/8
|
0.165
|
0.18
|
9.09%
|
3.16%
|
13
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
2/9
|
2/24
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
1.97%
|
8
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
3/9
|
4/4
|
1.16
|
1.18
|
1.72%
|
3.66%
|
51
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
1/30
|
2/15
|
0.4275
|
0.4525
|
5.85%
|
3.33%
|
20
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
2/6
|
2/17
|
0.235
|
0.25
|
6.38%
|
3.63%
|
12
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
2/2
|
2/21
|
1.24
|
1.35
|
8.87%
|
2.26%
|
7
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
2/9
|
2/24
|
0.9
|
1.35
|
50.00%
|
2.64%
|
11
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
2/23
|
3/10
|
0.62
|
0.65
|
4.84%
|
3.23%
|
10
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
2/9
|
2/17
|
0.3
|
0.31
|
3.33%
|
5.03%
|
13
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
2/27
|
3/15
|
0.4
|
0.41
|
2.50%
|
3.23%
|
7
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
0.36
|
20.00%
|
2.17%
|
7
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
3/14
|
4/3
|
0.19
|
0.2
|
5.26%
|
3.66%
|
12
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
2/3
|
3/1
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
5.56%
|
1.97%
|
56
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
2/23
|
3/10
|
0.85
|
0.9
|
5.88%
|
0.96%
|
50
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
2/9
|
2/23
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
3.23%
|
3.63%
|
11
|
Truxton Corporation
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.34
|
0.38
|
11.76%
|
2.11%
|
11
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
2/9
|
2/24
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
2.77%
|
11
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
2/13
|
2/28
|
0.39
|
0.405
|
3.85%
|
3.17%
|
9
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
2/8
|
2/23
|
0.34
|
0.4
|
17.65%
|
1.77%
|
10
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jan 30 (Ex-Div 1/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
2/15
|
0.1659
|
26.97
|
2.46%
|
12
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
2/15
|
0.3
|
32.33
|
3.71%
|
7
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
2/15
|
0.56
|
319.3
|
0.70%
|
11
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
2/15
|
0.27
|
24.21
|
4.46%
|
12
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
2/15
|
0.38
|
228.06
|
0.67%
|
22
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
2/15
|
0.165
|
15.11
|
4.37%
|
20
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
2/15
|
0.1475
|
16
|
3.69%
|
20
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
2/15
|
0.2485
|
68.3
|
4.37%
|
30
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
3/1
|
0.865
|
74.07
|
4.67%
|
11
Tuesday Jan 31 (Ex-Div 2/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
2/23
|
0.38
|
112.73
|
1.35%
|
29
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
2/9
|
1.02
|
49.73
|
8.20%
|
11
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
3/2
|
0.35
|
50.25
|
2.79%
|
24
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
2/16
|
0.225
|
87.33
|
1.03%
|
31
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
2/16
|
1.65
|
636.48
|
1.04%
|
7
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
2/13
|
0.5696
|
31.17
|
7.31%
|
7
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
2/14
|
0.2
|
13.9
|
5.76%
|
13
Wednesday Feb 1 (Ex-Div 2/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
2/10
|
0.25
|
29.66
|
3.37%
|
18
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
2/15
|
0.115
|
57.6
|
0.80%
|
29
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
2/17
|
0.9
|
503.29
|
0.72%
|
19
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
2/17
|
0.12
|
14.08
|
3.41%
|
6
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
2/22
|
0.32
|
33.31
|
3.84%
|
8
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
3/3
|
0.28
|
98.31
|
1.14%
|
7
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
2/21
|
1.35
|
238.81
|
2.26%
|
7
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
2/17
|
0.3675
|
49.29
|
2.98%
|
12
Thursday Feb 2 (Ex-Div 2/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
2/14
|
0.775
|
55.06
|
5.63%
|
6
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
2/17
|
0.26
|
61.92
|
1.68%
|
56
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
2/21
|
0.48
|
75.94
|
2.53%
|
6
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
2/17
|
0.25
|
37.99
|
2.63%
|
10
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
2/16
|
0.38
|
59.29
|
2.56%
|
9
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
2/28
|
0.79
|
105.2
|
3.00%
|
11
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
2/16
|
0.145
|
18.98
|
3.06%
|
12
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
2/20
|
0.23
|
34.58
|
2.66%
|
28
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
2/14
|
0.775
|
34.85
|
8.90%
|
10
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
2/14
|
0.8125
|
72.89
|
4.46%
|
10
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
2/21
|
0.38
|
29.28
|
5.19%
|
7
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
3/1
|
0.38
|
77.09
|
1.97%
|
56
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
2/16
|
0.32
|
48.2
|
2.66%
|
35
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
2/17
|
0.42
|
55.23
|
3.04%
|
31
Friday Feb 3 (Ex-Div 2/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
3/1
|
0.655
|
157.02
|
1.67%
|
15
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
2/14
|
0.25
|
96.52
|
1.04%
|
9
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
2/17
|
0.47
|
33.62
|
5.59%
|
13
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
2/21
|
0.19
|
68.34
|
1.11%
|
53
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
3/14
|
0.5
|
72.04
|
2.78%
|
10
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
2/14
|
1.0475
|
54.29
|
7.72%
|
22
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
2/17
|
0.25
|
27.52
|
3.63%
|
12
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
2/14
|
0.2
|
24.07
|
3.32%
|
9
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
3/1
|
0.41
|
72.54
|
2.26%
|
17
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
2/15
|
0.6
|
75.35
|
3.19%
|
36
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
2/6
|
0.22
|
1.9%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
2/1
|
0.22
|
0.6%
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
2/2
|
1.56
|
2.8%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
2/3
|
0.37
|
3.0%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
2/1
|
0.57
|
3.1%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
1/31
|
0.23
|
1.8%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
1/31
|
0.42
|
4.0%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
1/31
|
0.65
|
2.8%
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
2/1
|
0.66
|
1.8%
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
1/31
|
0.7375
|
4.3%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
1/31
|
0.0575
|
0.3%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
1/31
|
0.825
|
2.5%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
1/31
|
0.08
|
7.0%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
2/1
|
0.235
|
1.4%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
2/1
|
0.2075
|
0.7%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
1/31
|
0.02483
|
2.1%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
1/31
|
0.095
|
1.8%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
1/31
|
1
|
2.9%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
2/2
|
0.26
|
0.5%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
1/31
|
0.435
|
0.9%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
1/31
|
0.0459
|
2.8%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
2/6
|
0.46
|
2.7%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
2/1
|
0.45
|
5.2%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
1/31
|
1.4
|
3.4%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
1/31
|
0.455
|
1.9%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
1/31
|
0.375
|
0.6%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
2/1
|
0.29
|
3.4%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
2/3
|
0.22
|
1.7%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
2/1
|
0.1975
|
3.4%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
1/31
|
0.42
|
1.9%
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
1/31
|
0.1525
|
5.1%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
1/31
|
0.75
|
1.2%
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
1/31
|
0.96 CAD
|
4.2%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
1/31
|
0.26
|
3.7%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
1/31
|
0.38
|
3.6%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
2/2
|
0.36
|
5.4%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
2/6
|
0.79
|
6.0%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
2/1
|
0.6525
|
6.4%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
1/31
|
0.83
|
1.9%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
1/31
|
2.45
|
3.5%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
2/1
|
0.19
|
0.3%
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
