Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 2/8 3/2 0.4 0.45 12.50% 2.15% 48 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 2/14 2/28 0.34 0.35 2.94% 1.00% 14 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/2 3/17 0.51 0.55 7.84% 1.14% 13 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 3/31 5/8 1.62 1.75 8.02% 2.23% 41 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 3/6 3/23 4.88 5 2.46% 2.63% 14 Cadence Bank (CADE) 3/14 4/3 0.22 0.235 6.82% 3.60% 10 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/8 2/23 0.64 0.67 4.69% 3.37% 25 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 4/4 4/26 0.27 0.29 7.41% 2.93% 16 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 3/9 3/31 0.7325 CAD 0.79 CAD 7.85% 2.00% 28 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 2/15 3/10 1.42 1.51 6.34% 3.37% 36 California Water Service Group (CWT) 2/3 2/17 0.25 0.26 4.00% 1.68% 56 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 2/1 2/9 0.99 1.02 3.03% 8.20% 11 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 3/9 3/24 1.28 1.48 15.63% 1.20% 13 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 2/3 2/21 0.4 0.48 20.00% 2.53% 6 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 2/3 2/16 0.1975 0.2275 15.19% 2.64% 11 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 2/7 2/24 0.2 0.21 5.00% 2.83% 6 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 2/1 2/16 0.195 0.225 15.38% 1.03% 31 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 2/8 2/23 0.2 0.25 25.00% 2.95% 11 GATX Corporation (GATX) 3/2 3/31 0.52 0.55 5.77% 1.93% 13 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 2/3 2/17 0.24 0.25 4.17% 2.63% 10 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 2/1 2/13 0.5627 0.5696 1.23% 7.31% 7 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 2/7 2/22 0.21 0.22 4.76% 3.11% 13 Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX:HLAN) 3/24 4/10 0.69 0.759 10.00% 3.10% 11 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 2/14 3/8 0.165 0.18 9.09% 3.16% 13 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 2/9 2/24 0.15 0.16 6.67% 1.97% 8 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 3/9 4/4 1.16 1.18 1.72% 3.66% 51 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 1/30 2/15 0.4275 0.4525 5.85% 3.33% 20 NiSource Inc. (NI) 2/6 2/17 0.235 0.25 6.38% 3.63% 12 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2/2 2/21 1.24 1.35 8.87% 2.26% 7 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 2/9 2/24 0.9 1.35 50.00% 2.64% 11 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 2/23 3/10 0.62 0.65 4.84% 3.23% 10 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 2/9 2/17 0.3 0.31 3.33% 5.03% 13 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 2/27 3/15 0.4 0.41 2.50% 3.23% 7 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 2/28 3/15 0.3 0.36 20.00% 2.17% 7 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 3/14 4/3 0.19 0.2 5.26% 3.66% 12 SJW Group (SJW) 2/3 3/1 0.36 0.38 5.56% 1.97% 56 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 2/23 3/10 0.85 0.9 5.88% 0.96% 50 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 2/9 2/23 0.31 0.32 3.23% 3.63% 11 Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX) 3/9 3/24 0.34 0.38 11.76% 2.11% 11 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 2/9 2/24 0.22 0.23 4.55% 2.77% 11 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 2/13 2/28 0.39 0.405 3.85% 3.17% 9 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 2/8 2/23 0.34 0.4 17.65% 1.77% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 30 (Ex-Div 1/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 2/15 0.1659 26.97 2.46% 12 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 2/15 0.3 32.33 3.71% 7 Aon plc (AON) 2/15 0.56 319.3 0.70% 11 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 2/15 0.27 24.21 4.46% 12 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 2/15 0.38 228.06 0.67% 22 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 2/15 0.165 15.11 4.37% 20 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 2/15 0.1475 16 3.69% 20 Realty Income Corporation (O) 2/15 0.2485 68.3 4.37% 30 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 3/1 0.865 74.07 4.67% 11 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jan 31 (Ex-Div 2/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 2/23 0.38 112.73 1.35% 29 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 2/9 1.02 49.73 8.20% 11 Fastenal Company (FAST) 3/2 0.35 50.25 2.79% 24 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 2/16 0.225 87.33 1.03% 31 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 2/16 1.65 636.48 1.04% 7 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 2/13 0.5696 31.17 7.31% 7 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 2/14 0.2 13.9 5.76% 13 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Feb 1 (Ex-Div 2/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2/10 0.25 29.66 3.37% 18 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 2/15 0.115 57.6 0.80% 29 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 2/17 0.9 503.29 0.72% 19 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 2/17 0.12 14.08 3.41% 6 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 2/22 0.32 33.31 3.84% 8 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 3/3 0.28 98.31 1.14% 7 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2/21 1.35 238.81 2.26% 7 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/17 0.3675 49.29 2.98% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Feb 2 (Ex-Div 2/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 2/14 0.775 55.06 5.63% 6 California Water Service Group (CWT) 2/17 0.26 61.92 1.68% 56 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 2/21 0.48 75.94 2.53% 6 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 2/17 0.25 37.99 2.63% 10 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 2/16 0.38 59.29 2.56% 9 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 2/28 0.79 105.2 3.00% 11 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 2/16 0.145 18.98 3.06% 12 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 2/20 0.23 34.58 2.66% 28 MPLX LP (MPLX) 2/14 0.775 34.85 8.90% 10 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 2/14 0.8125 72.89 4.46% 10 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 2/21 0.38 29.28 5.19% 7 SJW Group (SJW) 3/1 0.38 77.09 1.97% 56 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 2/16 0.32 48.2 2.66% 35 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 2/17 0.42 55.23 3.04% 31 Click to enlarge

Friday Feb 3 (Ex-Div 2/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 3/1 0.655 157.02 1.67% 15 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 2/14 0.25 96.52 1.04% 9 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 2/17 0.47 33.62 5.59% 13 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 2/21 0.19 68.34 1.11% 53 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 3/14 0.5 72.04 2.78% 10 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 2/14 1.0475 54.29 7.72% 22 NiSource Inc. (NI) 2/17 0.25 27.52 3.63% 12 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 2/14 0.2 24.07 3.32% 9 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 3/1 0.41 72.54 2.26% 17 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 2/15 0.6 75.35 3.19% 36 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 2/6 0.22 1.9% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 2/1 0.22 0.6% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 2/2 1.56 2.8% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 2/3 0.37 3.0% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 2/1 0.57 3.1% Brady Corporation (BRC) 1/31 0.23 1.8% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 1/31 0.42 4.0% City Holding Company (CHCO) 1/31 0.65 2.8% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 2/1 0.66 1.8% Edison International (EIX) 1/31 0.7375 4.3% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 1/31 0.0575 0.3% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 1/31 0.825 2.5% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 1/31 0.08 7.0% Graco Inc. (GGG) 2/1 0.235 1.4% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 2/1 0.2075 0.7% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 1/31 0.02483 2.1% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 1/31 0.095 1.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1/31 1 2.9% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 2/2 0.26 0.5% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 1/31 0.435 0.9% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 1/31 0.0459 2.8% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 2/6 0.46 2.7% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 2/1 0.45 5.2% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 1/31 1.4 3.4% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 1/31 0.455 1.9% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 1/31 0.375 0.6% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 2/1 0.29 3.4% Pentair plc (PNR) 2/3 0.22 1.7% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 2/1 0.1975 3.4% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 1/31 0.42 1.9% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 1/31 0.1525 5.1% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 1/31 0.75 1.2% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1/31 0.96 CAD 4.2% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 1/31 0.26 3.7% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 1/31 0.38 3.6% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 2/2 0.36 5.4% Universal Corporation (UVV) 2/6 0.79 6.0% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 2/1 0.6525 6.4% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/31 0.83 1.9% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 1/31 2.45 3.5% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 2/1 0.19 0.3% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

