Cerence: Connectivity Meets Automotive

Jan. 29, 2023 1:49 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
194 Followers

Summary

  • There are significant benefits to adopting connectivity and voice assistant in automotives that benefits consumers and OEMs.
  • CRNC's strong relationship with OEMs is a strong barrier to entry.
  • Change in contract strategy might come with risk in the near term but reward could be huge.

Digital network connection. Abstract connection of dots and lines. Technology background. Plexus effect. 3d rendering.

Olga Tsyvinska/iStock via Getty Images

Description

I modeled Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) to have 24% upside.

The rate of vehicle connectivity adoption is expected to rise rapidly, as consumers view vehicles as mobile devices and OEMs value connectivity for warranty repairs and advanced

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

November 29, 2022 Investor Day

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

November 29, 2022 Investor Day

Table Description automatically generated

Own estimates

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
194 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.