Portillo's: Limited Margin Of Safety At Current Levels

Jan. 29, 2023 2:06 AM ETPortillo's Inc. (PTLO)
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Portillo's reported record revenue in Q3 but margins fell short of expectations with continued pressure from commodity/wage inflation.
  • This margin pressure was exacerbated by weaker industry traffic trends and Portillo's more conservative approach to pricing to allow its relative value to shine through.
  • Fortunately, we could see a better year ahead for margins as labor availability could improve with the increase in layoffs in other sectors and commodity inflation cooling off.
  • That said, while PTLO could have a better year ahead and is set to see double-digit unit growth, I don't see any margin of safety at current levels, with the stock trading above 17.0x FY2023 EV/EBITDA.

Just over five months ago, I wrote on Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO), noting that the stock's rally above $26.00 in August was a great opportunity to sell at least 3/4 of one's position. Since then, the stock has massively underperformed its

