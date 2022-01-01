QCLN: Follow The Money ($1 Trillion+) Into EVs And Green Energy

Summary

  • Bloomberg recently reported that global investment in clean energy for 2022 reached a milestone by exceeding $1 trillion for the first time - up more than $250 billion year-over-year.
  • It was also the first year in which energy transition investments drew even with fossil fuels.
  • That being the case, investors may want to consider a directed investment into clean energy and EV by means of a diversified ETF like the First Trust Green Energy Fund.
  • The QCLN ETF is up 22% YTD, has an expense ratio of 0.58%, and its top holding include Albemarle, Tesla, Enphase Energy, Lucid, and Wolfspeed.

Global investment in the clean energy transition is booming - led by renewable green energy (primarily wind and solar) and EVs. Last year, Bloomberg reports that global investment in the clean-green energy transition reached a milestone: exceeding $1 trillion

2022 Global Iinvestment In Clean Energy

Electrified Transport Investments

QCLN ETF Top-10 Holdings

ALB Revenue Growth

QCLN Sub-Sector Exposure

QCLN ETF Performance

QCLN ETF Valuation Metrics

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, IDRV, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

