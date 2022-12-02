V.F. Corp. And Hanesbrands - Debt Vs. Dividends

Summary

  • V.F Corp. and Hanesbrands are cyclical, highly leveraged and not growing - undoubtedly a poor foundation for these dividend payers in the face of a potential recession.
  • Besides a brief overview of VFC and HBI, I will provide a detailed look at their debt situations and discuss the potential of a dividend cut.
  • I will discuss the current debt maturity profiles and model debt servicing ability in stress scenarios.
  • Finally, I will also highlight what investors should look for when dissecting the upcoming earnings reports on Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, respectively.

Graph showing business decline

bluebay2014

Introduction

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) are two fashion and apparel companies that have been caught in a more or less perfect storm over the last three years. While VFC is known to most for

Brand segment revenues of V.F. Corp. [VFC] for fiscal 2022, ended March 2022

Figure 1: Brand segment revenues of V.F. Corp. [VFC] for fiscal 2022, ended March 2022 (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K)

FAST Graphs chart of V.F. Corp. stock [VFC]

Figure 2: FAST Graphs chart of V.F. Corp. stock [VFC] (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Debt maturity profile of V.F. Corp. [VFC], taking into account the repayment of the 2.05% 2022 notes, drawn revolver and long-term debt at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Figure 3: Debt maturity profile of V.F. Corp. [VFC], taking into account the repayment of the 2.05% 2022 notes, drawn revolver and long-term debt at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K and the fiscal 2023 10-Q2)

2021 brand segment revenues of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

Figure 4: 2021 brand segment revenues of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] (own work, based on the company's 2021 10-K)

FAST Graphs chart of Hanesbrands stock [HBI]

Figure 5: FAST Graphs chart of Hanesbrands stock [HBI] (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Hanesbrands' [HBI] normalized free cash flow

Figure 6: Hanesbrands' [HBI] normalized free cash flow (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 10-Ks, the 2022 10-Q3 and my estimate for 2022)

Historical development of net debt at Hanesbrands' [HBI]

Figure 7: Historical development of net debt at Hanesbrands' [HBI] (own work, based on the company's 2012 to 2021 10-Ks and the 2022 10-Q3)

Share repurchases at Hanesbrands' [HBI], compared to the share price of HBI

Figure 8: Share repurchases at Hanesbrands' [HBI], compared to the share price of HBI (own work, based on the company's 2012 to 2021 10-Ks and the daily closing price of HBI)

Debt maturity profile of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI], taking into account the term loan, accounts receivable facility and revolving loan facility as of Q3 2022

Figure 9: Debt maturity profile of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI], taking into account the term loan, accounts receivable facility and revolving loan facility as of Q3 2022 (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-Q3)

Interest rate development of the revolving loan facility, the ARS facility and term loan A, as of Q3 2022

Figure 10: Interest rate development of the revolving loan facility, the ARS facility and term loan A, as of Q3 2022 (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-Q1, 10-Q2, and 10-Q3)

