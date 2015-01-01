Westamerica Bancorporation Remains An Odd Duck In The Banking Pond

Jan. 29, 2023 3:24 AM ETWestamerica Bancorporation (WABC)KBE
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.33K Followers

Summary

  • Westamerica's non-traditional banking model nevertheless produced fourth quarter financial results as good or better than many conventional banks.
  • Management continues to prefer funneling capital into debt securities in favor of loans, and this strategy has generated over 6% adjusted tangible book value growth over the past decade.
  • Westamerica likely won't suit most investors looking for conventional bank investments, but its hybrid bank/bond fund model could work for some readers.

Aerial View of Sausalito Sunrise

DianeBentleyRaymond/E+ via Getty Images

If you try to look at Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) (“Westamerica”) as a typical bank you’re not going to come away impressed, and indeed I don’t think this is an investment that suits all, or perhaps even most, investors. While

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.33K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.