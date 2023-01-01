Private Placement Market Outlook

Jan. 29, 2023 3:51 AM ET
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • With private placement markets having finished another strong year in 2022, we review key themes and offer our outlook for 2023.
  • We also anticipate activity from sectors including sports and a variety of unique corporates and structured credits out of Europe, the U.K., Australia, Canada and the U.S.
  • We expect 2023 to be active and diverse from a supply standpoint, with investor demand continuing to outstrip supply.

Successful smart woman investor and crypto trader, using laptop and smartphone, analyzes charts of trading in stock market and digital cryptocurrency exchange, conducts analysis, trading crypto coins

Kateryna Onyshchuk

By Lori Cuneo

With private placement markets having finished another strong year in 2022, we review key themes and offer our outlook for 2023.

The private placement market had a productive 2022, with close to $100 billion in volume

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.36K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.