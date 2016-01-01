Williams-Sonoma: A True Retail Market Beater

Jan. 29, 2023 4:00 AM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)OSTK, W
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • WSM has continued beating the market through multiple headwinds.
  • The company has managed the transition to omni-channel more or less flawlessly.
  • Given the solid growth opportunities, pristine balance sheet, smart capital allocation, and fair valuation, I think WSM continues to beat the market.

Home Products Retailer Williams Sonoma Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

I've been covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) for quite a while on this site. My first article, in 2017, was part of a series on retailers bucking the retail apocalypse brought on by Amazon (NYSE:AMZN), when

Screenshot of a past article

Seeking Alpha

Basic business breakdown of WSM

Company Presentation

Business lines of WSM

Company presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Long-term price to earnings graph

FAST Graphs

Analyst earnings and rate of return projection

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.8K Followers
I have been writing since 2016, and I enjoy the process of interacting with the broader investing community on Seeking Alpha. I employ basically a barbell approach to portfolio management, with a stable base of dividend growth companies and exposure to high growth companies looking for the next blue chips.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, LOW, HD, WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.