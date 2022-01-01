tracielouise/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

After an almost unbelievably long streak of spotless quarterly results CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted less than perfect numbers for its Q3 FY23 quarter at the end of November and hinted on worse to come. This rattled investor confidence to a great extent, which resulted in a ~30% underperformance of its shares compared to the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) since then:

Seeking Alpha

Although the growth slowdown the company foreshadowed for the upcoming quarters seemed significant, it didn’t suggest structural weakness in its fundamentals. Furthermore, management communication on these issues has been very detailed and transparent. I believe these factors suggest that the recent lackluster share price performance should soon come to an end.

Before drawing conclusions too early I made a deeper dive into the shares’ valuation by analyzing CrowdStrike’s market potential for the upcoming years. I believe this analysis also supports the fact that long-term investors should hold on to/add to their CrowdStrike shares or initiate a new position.

CrowdStrike is not an exception

When CrowdStrike reported its Q2 FY23 results back in August fundamentals didn’t show signs of weakening and management struck an optimistic tone as well. Things changed quickly during the course of the Q3 quarter, when the general macroeconomic slowdown began to impact the company’s business as well. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) – “the most transparent metric into the outlook for the business” in the words of management – came in at $2.34 billion at the end of the quarter, growing still 54% YoY:

Created by author based on company filings

This hasn’t been a sharp deceleration compared to the past, the striking red falcon on the chart didn’t descend at a too steep angle. However, if we look at net new business generated during the quarter, we can see a significantly sharper slowdown:

Created by author based on company filings

What isn’t evident in the first chart due to the positive contribution of strong results in the previous three quarters to the annual numbers is obvious in the latter one: ARR growth began to slow in Q3 that should be more pronounced in the annual numbers in the upcoming quarters.

Management was very transparent on the issue and quantified the negative impact to net new ARR on the Q3 earnings call:

“In our smaller, more transactional non-enterprise accounts, we saw customers increasingly delay purchasing decisions with average days to close lengthening by approximately 11% and net new ARR contribution decreasing $15 million from Q2. This also impacted our net new logo additions in the quarter, even though our quarter-over-quarter POV win rates increased meaningfully over more complex vendors that require more headcount to manage. While sales cycles lengthen, we believe the vast majority of these deals are not lost, just delayed.

In the enterprise, sales cycles or average days to close remain consistent with last quarter's modestly higher level. In Q3, these larger customers continue to prioritize their CrowdStrike investments, but some also had to manage timing issues related to OpEx budgets and cash flow amidst the rapidly evolving macro.

To achieve this, some customers signed contracts that have multi-phase subscription start dates, which pushes their expense and CrowdStrike's ARR recognition into future quarters. While every quarter, we have some deals with multiphase subscription start dates, in comparison to last quarter, in Q3, we saw approximately $10 million more ARR deferred into future quarters. We expect these macro headwinds to persist through Q4.” – George Kurtz, President and CEO

Summing it up shortly, recognition of $15 million net new ARR has been delayed as a result of lengthening sales cycles in the SMB space, while $10 million has been delayed as a result of increasing number of larger multi-phase deals. Currently, none of this revenue has been lost, which is a positive sign for the future. Excluding this effect net new ARR would have grown 31% yoy, still a healthy, albeit a somewhat softening growth rate compared to the previous quarters.

The real negative news in my opinion was the cautious guidance of management for the Q4 FY23 quarter and for FY24. According to this, net new ARR is expected to fall 10% in the current quarter from Q3 levels even though seasonally Q4 used to be an outstanding quarter for this metric (see previous chart). Furthermore, management projected that net new ARR could be roughly flat in FY24 compared to FY23. These estimates would result in the following picture for exiting ARR from FY21 to FY24:

Created by author based on company filings

This red falcon is striking in a quite steep angle, showing that ARR growth rate would fall to ~30% in FY24 (~CY23) from a quite impressive 65% in FY22 within only two years. I believe that with this guidance management decided to significantly de-risk future estimates while accepting short-term pain for the share price. What is an extra positive in my point of view that management went ahead of speculations for FY24 guidance and provided specifics also for this period. With this, I believe that the vast majority of possible negative surprises regarding fundamentals came to light making CrowdStrike shares more investable.

In the top of that it seems to me, that from a perspective of a long-term investor there hasn’t been any significant change in the fundamental picture until now. Current growth headwinds seem to be temporary, and revenue didn’t disappear it is rather shifting to future periods. Evidence for this beside management comments is the evolution of remaining performance obligations (RPO) that CrowdStrike breaks out in its supplemental financial information:

Created by author based on company filings

These data show that there was a $0.3 billion increase in the Q3 quarter, a significant improvement compared to the previous two quarters. This confirms that deals are rather pushed out to the future rather than getting lost.

Finally, management noted on the Q3 earrings call that win rates in the large, corporate segment are holding up well, while they are even improving on the SMB front. I believe this supports the fact that CrowdStrike’s modern security platform is an excellent choice for vendor consolidation, whose features come quite handy in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment when everyone tries to cut costs wherever possible.

Based on these findings I believe long-term investors have a unique chance to buy CrowdStrike shares at a more attractive valuation, but that won’t last long. In the next chapter I’ll quantify how this attractive valuation looks like in my understanding.

Valuation: Significant upside even in a conservative scenario

Among the companies I used to cover here on Seeking Alpha the transparency of CrowdStrike’s management is outstanding, probably a bit similar to that of Smartsheet (SMAR). This makes the valuation of shares more reliable and accurate in my opinion. Among others management provides a target operating model for the foreseeable future, an ARR goal it aims to reach and even detailed estimates for its potential total addressable market (TAM) for the upcoming years. During the discussion on valuation, I have assumed that any given FY equals CY+1 (e.g.: CY26 = FY27).

As a starting point for valuing the shares I have used the company’s latest estimate for its CY26 TAM, which forms a key building block of my valuation framework and looks as follows:

CrowdStrike Q3 FY23 earnings presentation

Based on this framework CrowdStrike estimates its TAM in CY26 will reach $158 billion. For the first sight this could seem an ambitious goal, but if we look back at previous estimates of the company it always turned out that they were quite conservative. As an example, here is a slide from the company’s Q3 FY21 earnings presentation when they projected in December 2020 that their TAM will be $38.7 billion in CY23:

CrowdStrike Q3 FY21 earnings presentation

Now here is a slide from the company’s most recent earnings presentation from November 2022, where the current TAM estimate for CY23 is almost the double of the forecast made 2 years ago with $76.1 billion:

CrowdStrike Q3 FY23 earnings presentation

Although CrowdStrike added 7 more modules to its platform since then totaling 23 currently, these don’t make up for that large increase in TAM compared to the previous estimate. With this I am comfortable to accept the company’s $158 billion TAM estimate for CY26 which is further strengthened by CrowdStrike’s strong cooperation with International Data Corporation (IDC).

As a next step, I have analyzed the company’s historical market share within its TAM by comparing annual revenues to the actual TAM estimate for the corresponding year. This resulted in the following:

Created by author based on company filings

For CY23 revenue I have assumed that CrowdStrike will meet management guidance for Q4 FY23. It is interesting to see that the company’s market share was quite consistent in the past three years, around 4% of TAM. For the first sight this could be contradicting to the disruptive nature of CrowdStrike in the IT security space, but the reason behind this is that the company has grown its TAM in such a rapid pace in the previous years (almost tripling in 3 years) that their strong revenue growth barely kept up with this pace.

If we look at the CY26 TAM estimate of $158 billion it suggests that this trend could continue to some extent as this would mean ~100% growth within the next 3 years. However, I believe that CrowdStrike won’t be able to grow its TAM in the same pace as its revenues like in the previous years as the number of modules it offers on its Falcon platform seems getting closer to saturation:

Created by author based on company filings

With this in my mind I assume that a 4% market share for CY26 TAM is a conservative estimate.

If I look at the pace of market share growth of CrowdStrike in its most important, corporate endpoint security market making up ~30% of current revenues I think there is considerable upside to this market share estimate:

Created by author based on IDC data

Although 2022 numbers have not been published by IDC yet, it is clear, that CrowdStrike and Microsoft (MSFT) are the main disruptors of the market. A deep dive into this competition would be an interesting topic, but it is out of the scope of this article. Besides the impressive market share growth in its core market the emerging modules of CrowdStrike saw also impressive growth recently. Based on the Q2 earnings call ending ARR from these modules grew 129% yoy to $219 million making up more than 10% of total ARR.

Based on these trends I will assume a 4.5% market share for CY26 as a base case estimate, while 5% as an optimistic one. With this I’ve created the following scenarios for CY26 (FY27) expected revenues:

Author's own estimates

The average analyst estimate of $6.15 billion is close to the conservative scenario, however there are only 3 of them compared to 40 for this year and next. Looking at CrowdStrike’s own ARR goal of $5 billion for the end of FY26 implies ~$6.3 billion in revenues for FY27 based on the historical relationship between revenues and ARR. This ~$6.3 billion is also representing my conservative scenario. Based on the fact that CrowdStrike typically beats analysts estimates and sets rather conservative goals for itself (see previous discussion on TAM) I think my baseline revenue estimate of $7.1 billion for FY27 is an appropriate one.

In the next step of the valuation process I will combine CrowdStrike’s target operating model with the revenue framework presented above in order to estimate a valuation metric using FY27 revenues that can be compared with the general market.

Before doing so I would like to turn my attention to stock-based compensation and explain the way I account for it in my valuation process. I will exclude stock-based compensation (SBC) expense from operating expense and use non-GAAP operating margin as the basis. However, I will account for the dilutive effect of SBC by adjusting CrowdStrike’s market cap in the valuation accordingly.

The main sources of SBC at CrowdStrike are restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based stock units (PSUs). I have looked up recent data in the company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings and calculated the dilutive effect of these equity grants:

Created by author based on company filings

Based on the data above I will assume 2% annual dilution from SBC as this is the high end of the range observed in the previous years.

Looking at CrowdStrike’s most recent balance sheet and share price the company’s current Enterprise Value is $22.33 billion (market cap: $24.06 billion, cash and cash equivalents: $2.47 billion, long-term debt: $0.74 billion. As I will use FY27 (CY26) revenues and operating income for my valuation framework I have to adjust the current market cap of $24.06 billion for SBC in the upcoming 3 years, i.e.: multiply it by 1.02 on the cube resulting in $25.53 billion. With this, adjusted Enterprise Value will be $23.8 billion.

Finally, my operating margin estimates for FY27 are based on CrowdStrike’s own target model, which assumes a non-GAAP operating margin of 20-22%

Now, I have presented all the inputs that will fit into my valuation framework. In order to compare CrowdStrike’s valuation to the general market and to some other larger tech companies I will use the EV/EBIT multiple. The reason for this is that is a metric based on operating profitability rather than sales taking CrowdStrike’s strong margin profile into consideration. Compared to the P/E multiple it provides a clearer picture as it doesn’t include non-operating items. Finally, as CrowdStrike is not a capital-intensive business it’s better to use EV/EBIT than using EV/EBITDA.

The results based on the different scenarios discussed above look as follows with FY27 estimates:

Author's own estimates

Based on the different scenarios EV/EBIT multiples with FY27 revenue and operating income estimates range from 13.7 to 18.8. Compared to this if we look at only positive EBIT firms in the U.S. the average ratio is around 18.7 currently, when excluding financial companies. As currently we are not in an inflated valuation environment, I think this is an appropriate figure for comparison.

Based on this we can see that only in 3-4 years’ time CrowdStrike shares would trade at the market average if we assume that the most conservative scenario materializes. Even in this case CrowdStrike would be still a disruptive company in one of the hottest markets in IT with a significant market opportunity to penetrate. This would require a significant valuation premium to the general market accounting for the differentials in future potential. I think this makes the company’s shares a superior long-term investment at current levels.

As another anchor to put CrowdStrike’s profitability-based valuation into perspective I will use the EV/EBIT valuation of Microsoft, a more mature technology company with still impressive long-term growth prospects. Looking at the past five years we can see that valuation based on EV/EBIT stayed approximately within the 20-30 range:

Seeking Alpha

I believe that at the end of CY26 (FY27 for CrowdStrike) when CrowdStrike has already reached its operating margin target, shares should trade at least at the average of Microsoft for the past five years (~25 times EV/EBIT). The reason for this is that the future growth potential for CrowdStrike would be still larger in 3-4 years’ time than it is the case for Microsoft currently in my opinion. This would mean ~60% upside for shares compared to the baseline scenario over this 3–4-year horizon, while more than 80% in the optimistic one.

I believe the assumptions I made are very generous and it’s not hard to imagine that shares will trade at multiples significantly higher at that point in time. Even in the optimistic scenario I assumed only 5% market share for CrowdStrike for FY27, meaning the company will have considerable room for further growth.

Based on this I think that CrowdStrike shares are an excellent long-term investment at current levels and the recent weakness in the share price won’t last long.

As a side note

I rarely used to include technical charts in my articles as they are intended for long-term investors rather than market timers, but the support line presented below at $92 caught my attention:

Seeking Alpha

I believe CrowdStrike revisited its post-IPO high and is ready now for uptake.

Conclusion

The short-term deterioration in CrowdStrike’s fundamentals and the accompanying correction in the share price provide a rare opportunity for long-term investors to get exposure to a disruptive 30%+ growth company for the foreseeable future at a very reasonable price. Even in a conservative valuation scenario, shares seem to be materially undervalued compared to the market in general or compared to larger tech companies.