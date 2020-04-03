Raytheon: Travel Recovery Offsets Q4 Bad News In Defense And Tax

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.79K Followers

Summary

  • RTX has gained another 3.5% since Q4 results on Tuesday, but still has a reasonable 20.7x P/E and 2.2% Dividend Yield.
  • Its aerospace segments continued a strong EBIT rebound, driven by the ongoing recovery in global air travel, which will also help 2023.
  • Its defense segments are suffering from both supply chain issues and execution problems; RTX is merging them to improve things.
  • The main bad news is the impact from new tax rules around R&D costs, which will reduce cashflows temporarily, including by $1bn in 2025.
  • With shares at $99.60, we expect an exit price of $133 and a total return of 44% (13.7% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Airbus A320

sansara/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) reported Q4 2022 results on Tuesday (January 25) morning. RTX shares have since risen by 3.5%, and are up 10.3% in the past year:

Raytheon Share Price (Last 1

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.79K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.