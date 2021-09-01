Crocs: Still A Bargain

Jan. 29, 2023 5:51 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)1 Comment
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
487 Followers

Summary

  • Crocs' share price has run up over 150% since last June.
  • The clogs company is seeing multiple strong growth opportunities that should continue to fuel growth.
  • The current valuation is still cheap as the company's multiples are meaningfully below its footwear peers like Skechers and Nike.
  • I rate the CROX stock a buy.
Crocs Footwear Open Flagship Store

Cate Gillon

Investment Thesis

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has been one of the best-performing companies in the past few months, with its share price up over 150% since June. The company has turned itself around in the past few years and has gained significant traction. I believe

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
487 Followers
I am a student studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.