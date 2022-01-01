AT&T: 5.6% Yield, Strong Dividend Coverage, 8x P/E

Jan. 29, 2023 7:07 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.13K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T reported better than expected Q4’22 earnings.
  • Free cash flow was $14.1B and the FCF outlook for the current year is very strong.
  • Shares remain attractively valued based off of FCF and earnings.
  • AT&T has better free cash flow coverage than Verizon.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) submitted its earnings sheet for the fourth-quarter earlier this week which beat on EPS but missed slightly on the top line. AT&T also met its free cash flow forecast of at least $14B and easily covered

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: AT&T

Source: AT&T

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: AT&T

Source: AT&T

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.13K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.