Crocs: More Upside Potential With Achievable 2025 Estimates

Jan. 29, 2023 7:20 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)4 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • While COVID certainly contributed to Croc's impressive business expansion starting early 2020, COVID is unlikely to be the sole driver.
  • In fact, on the backdrop of (1) new product lines, (2) new product partnerships, and (3) international expansion, I see more growth potential.
  • I agree with analyst estimates that Crocs may achieve $5 billion of revenues by 2025, and likely $390 million of additional operating income.
  • In that context, a price multiple of FWD x10.7 EV/EBIT looks cheap.
  • Anchored on a residual earnings model, I calculate a fair implied share price for Crocs equal to $140.35.
Colored bright slippers for women and children flip flops on a blue background. Place for text

Natal-is

Thesis

You may think about the company's shows whatever you like, but objectively speaking it cannot be denied that Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is operating an excellent business, with an attractive growth record and strong profitability. Investors should also consider that at this

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.65K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advise

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.