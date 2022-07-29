KDDI: Negative Impact From Network Outage Appears Transitory

Summary

  • KDDI suffered a network outage in July 2022, but the negative impact on user churn appears transitory.
  • The company has the scope to grow data ARPU via 5G, is well-capitalized, and remains a stable generator of free cash flow.
  • With the shares trading on PER FY3/2024 12.4x and a dividend yield of 3.5%, we reiterate our Buy rating.
Investment thesis

The negative impact of KDDI's (OTCPK:KDDIY) network outage incident in July 2022 appears transitory. The company continues to convert users to 5G raising data ARPU, generating stable free cash flow generation, and continues to increase dividends. We reiterate our buy rating.

We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

