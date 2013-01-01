Chevron: Profits Down, Still Peak Price

Jan. 29, 2023 9:30 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)1 Comment
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Chevron ended 2022 on a softer note amidst lower oil prices, and energy prices at large.
  • The company has used profits to please investors and invests into environmental technologies as well as renewables.
  • The company continues to do just fine, although peak profits appeared to have been seen in 2022 already.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

A Chevron gas station at night is shown in Dallas, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Late October I noted that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was pumping profits, a logical observation following higher oil prices, but unlike previous peak oil prices, it is the sector at large and Chevron which are showing real capital discipline this time. This is

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
22.9K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.