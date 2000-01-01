OPEC Update, January 2023

Summary

  • OPEC crude output was revised lower in October 2022 by 12 kb/d compared to last month’s report and November 2022 OPEC crude output was revised higher by 53 kb/d.
  • OPEC output has increased by 1088 kb/d since December 2021, from 27883 kb/d to 28971 kb/d in December 2022.
  • When the World was at its centered twelve-month average peak for C+C output in August 2018, OPEC crude output was 31237 kb/d (as shown on the chart), December 2022 OPEC crude output was 2266 kb/d below that level.

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January 2023 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is December 2022 and output reported for OPEC nations

OPEC 13

OPEC crude oil production

Algeria

Angola

Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Saudi

UAE

Venezuela

OPEC plus Russia

OPEC and worldwide oil production

supply/demand balance

supply/demand balance

OECD stocks

US tight crude output

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

