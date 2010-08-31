Stock Market At Critical Moment As Master Sentiment Indicators Slowly Improve

Summary

  • Since September 30th and October 7th, when the two master sentiment indicators reached their most bearish extremes, the S&P 500 is up 14% and 12.3% respectively.
  • The current levels of bearish sentiment of both indicators show the market continues to advance against the famous "wall-of worry."
  • Fifty years of experience with investor sentiment suggests this is the start of a long term advance and not a bear market rally.
  • We see two likely outcomes.

In this article, we update the two master sentiment indicators, and then detail two likely market outcomes.

The Master Sentiment Indicators

The master settlement indicators are composites made from other, well tested sentiment indicators. The theory behind

Master Sentiment Indicator vs the S&P 500 (Michael McDonald)

Master Sentiment Indicator Table of Indicators (Michael McDonald)

MT-MSI chart plotted against the S&P 500

Short Term Master Sentiment Indicator vs the S&P 500 (Michael McDonald)

The ST-MSI table of Indicators (Michael McDonald)

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

