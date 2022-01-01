BATT: Upgrading This Lithium And Battery Technology ETF

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.55K Followers

Summary

  • For the 1H of 2022, global EV sales grew +62% yoy. When full-year numbers are in, expectations are for global EV sales to be up 57% as compared to 2021.
  • That's over 10 million EVs (BEV and PHEVs combined), and that's a lot of batteries. EV sales are expected to be strong for many years to come.
  • Batteries and the critical materials required to make them - like lithium - are an obvious opportunity for investors. Battery backup for intermittent renewable energy is another source of demand.
  • Today, I'll take a look at the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF to see if it might be a choice addition to your well-diversified portfolio.

Group of electric cars with pack of battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) invests in companies that generate a significant amount of revenue from the development, manufacture and use of lithium battery technology: these include EVs, battery metals & materials, and battery storage solutions. As such, the ETF invests

2022 Global EV Sales

EV-Volumes.com

BATT ETF Top-10 Holdings

Amplify ETFs

ALB Revenue & Earnings Growth

Seeking Alpha

BATT ETF Exposure

Amplify

BATT ETF Performance

Amplify

Chart
Data by YCharts

U.S. Dollar Index

MarketWatch

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.55K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IDRV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.