Rio Tinto: Soaring On China News

Jan. 30, 2023 7:00 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Rio Tinto benefits from an improving macro picture.
  • Long-term trends are favorable for copper and iron ore prices.
  • RIO is not expensive, but not an absolute bargain anymore, either, following a 60% share price increase from last year's lows.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Maschinen und Anlagen für den Eisenerzbergbau

Maksym Isachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

The last two years were strong for the mining industry, but recession worries made Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and its peers drop during the second half of 2022. More recently, however, economic reopening in China has been a boon for

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.1K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.