Polymetal: Buy The Dip

Jan. 29, 2023 10:22 PM ETPolymetal International plc (AUCOY), POYYF4 Comments
GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
365 Followers

Summary

  • Polymetal has disclosed its intention to redomicile to Kazakhstan.
  • This likely means that the company will lose its premium listing in London and move its primary listing to Astana.
  • It will try to relist in London, or on a different exchange, in order to ensure adequate liquidity in the short term.
  • In the longer term, Polymetal aims to spin off the Russian assets into a separate entity.
  • The remaining company will no longer have any association with Russia and will be tradable in London, and potentially on another major exchange.

Polar bear on ice close to golden glittering water

SeppFriedhuber/E+ via Getty Images

Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY, OTCPK:POYYF, POLY.L) recently released its Q4 2022 production results and held its annual Analyst and Investor Day. During the event, significant more clarity was provided about the redomiciliation of the

POLY.L listing on the LSE, last 5 trading days

POLY.L listing on the LSE, last 5 trading days (Company's website)

POLY.RU listing on the MOEX, last 4 trading days

POLY.RU listing on the MOEX, last 4 trading days (Company's website)

Comparison of options for redomiciliation

Comparison of options for redomiciliation (Company's Presentation)

Main options for mantaining adequate liquidity

Main options for maintaining adequate liquidity (Company's Presentation)

Indicative timeline for the redomiciliation and spin-off

Indicative timeline for the redomiciliation and spin-off (Company's Presentation)

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
365 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of POLY.L either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.