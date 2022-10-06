SeppFriedhuber/E+ via Getty Images

Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY, OTCPK:POYYF, POLY.L) recently released its Q4 2022 production results and held its annual Analyst and Investor Day. During the event, significant more clarity was provided about the redomiciliation of the company to a friendly jurisdiction, as well as future possible corporate actions. Polymetal has disclosed its intention to redomicile to Kazakhstan. This likely means that the company will lose its premium listing in London, and that it will move its primary listing to the Astana International Exchange (AIX). The redomiciliation opens the door to unlocking the remaining Russian shareholders blocked into NSD, hence, to resuming dividend payments. It also gives the possibility to separate the Russian assets from the rest via a spin-off, allowing shares in the main company to re-rate.

This is not particularly surprising or unexpected, as it mostly fulfills previous expectations. Nonetheless, the share price has experienced considerable volatility. Interestingly, the reaction has been diametrically opposite for the Moscow and London listings. The London listing has collapsed by more than 35%, while the Moscow listing has risen by 14%.

POLY.L listing on the LSE, last 5 trading days (Company's website)

POLY.RU listing on the MOEX, last 4 trading days (Company's website)

There are indeed reasons to be optimistic for Russian investors. Retail investors that are still locked into NSD, and were previously unable to exchange their shares, will be able to do so after the redomiciliation to a friendly jurisdiction. However, the redomiciliation has positive consequences that apply to both Russian and foreign investors. It is therefore puzzling to see the stock decline so dramatically. The current lack of liquidity on the LSE may have exacerbated the movement. It may also be the case that some investors were buying the rumor, and are now selling the news (the share price is roughly back to the levels from a month ago). However, the main point of contention for foreign investors probably concerns the move of the primary listing from London to Astana. There are uncertainties regarding the future of the premium listing in London. In addition, liquidity on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) is extremely poor. Trading options will be restricted. Finally, some investors still seem to not fully understand the rationale behind the decision to move to a different jurisdiction.

Nonetheless, I believe the advantages far outweigh any temporary drawback. The management team has skin in the game, which means that their interests are aligned with those of shareholders. It has the experience and know-how to implement this strategy successfully. It understands that keeping the company domiciled in an unfriendly jurisdiction is a significant risk factor for operating in Russia. It also entails a series of restrictions that impair the normal functioning of the company, from two points of view: capital controls and corporate actions.

First of all, because of its domicile in Jersey, i.e. an "unfriendly jurisdiction", it is impossible to pay dividends from the company's Russian subsidiaries to the main company. It is impossible to transfer funds, or grant loans, between different jurisdictions within the company. It is impossible to pay dividends to the Russian shareholders (Russian resident shareholders on MOEX cannot receive dividends because of EU sanctions on NSD). This means that it is impossible for the company to pay dividends at all since, even after the exchange offer, around 12% of issued capital is still locked into NSD, and the company is not going to take decisions that penalize such a significant fraction of shareholders.

Second, Polymetal is currently restricted from performing several corporate actions. For instance, it would be impossible in the future to dispose of some of the Russian assets, because of the restrictions imposed by the Russian government on foreign companies operating in the country. It is also impossible to split up the Russian assets into a standalone company, in order to allow the main company, with assets in Kazakhstan, to rerate and potentially be included again into international indices. Besides the Russian stigma weighing on the valuation, operating in Russia as a foreign company is a clear risk factor. Much better to isolate the Russian assets into a separate vehicle, which will both operate and be domiciled in Russia.

The thing is that Polymetal is currently being penalized by both sides, for different reasons. From the Russian perspective, it is a foreign company, domiciled in an unfriendly jurisdiction. From the Western perspective, it is a Russian company, because its main assets are located in Russia, which explains the self-sanctioning of several brokers suspending trading in its shares.

I should say right away that I agree with the strategy being followed by the current management. My point is really quite simple. As a shareholder, do you want to be able to receive dividends? I believe the answer is a resounding yes. Polymetal has always been mostly about the dividends, anyway. It was not, and is not, a growth story, and buybacks are legally impossible to carry out by the company in the current situation. It was not feasible to pay dividends last year but, as I argued in a previous article, the wind is now turning.

During 2022, Polymetal faced incredible operational challenges, but it has managed to: replace its suppliers, find alternative export channels, and achieve its original full-year production guidance. To withstand the impact of sanctions, it was forced to draw down all its available credit lines, thus growing its debt to dangerous levels. However, after normalizing its operations and unwinding almost all of its accumulated inventories, the company is now generating significant free cash flow. It is using it to reduce its debt burden: over Q4 2022, Polymetal has repaid $400 million, so that the net debt now stands at $2.3 billion. The company's EBITDA may turn out to be around $1 billion under the current conditions. Management has repeatedly expressed its intention to resume dividend payments, conditional on bringing the net debt over EBITDA level below around 2, which means that dividends are around the corner. Taking into account the timeline for the redomiciliation in Kazakhstan, I expect dividend payments to resume by the end of the year. It should also be noted that Polymetal still has around $200 million in inventories from last year, which it expects to fully sell by the end of H1 2023. In conclusion, Polymetal is a turnaround story, but only if it can unlock dividend payments again. This requires a change in jurisdiction.

Let us accept this as a fact. What options did management have at its disposal? The list of "friendly jurisdictions" is not very long. In fact, at the moment, there are only three candidates: Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong. Kazakhstan is the least-effort choice, given that the company already operates in the country, is already listed on the AIX, has already good relationships in place, and has received approval at the highest political level for the redomiciliation. Another advantage for shareholders is that there will be no foreign withholding tax on dividend payments, a crucial fact from my viewpoint.

Comparison of options for redomiciliation (Company's Presentation)

The only drawback of moving to Kazakhstan is that Polymetal will lose its premium listing on the LSE and move its primary listing to the AIX. The first part is not particularly concerning. A premium listing is needed to be included in international indexes, but it is important for little else, so at the moment it is not a high price to pay. The second part is more concerning. Not many Western brokers offer access to the AIX, so it will be very difficult to trade shares in the redomiciled company. Again, this is not a problem in the short term, given that I see no reason to sell at the current valuation, but of course one would like to be able to sell in the future. Luckily, this is not the end of the story.

The company has stated its intention to guarantee adequate liquidity, by maintaining alternative listings, or creating new ones. Again, there are three main options.

Main options for maintaining adequate liquidity (Company's Presentation)

They are listed in order of the company's preference. The preferred option is to keep a listing on the LSE. In this scenario, the company is redomiciled to Kazakhstan, the main listing moves to the AIX, the premium listing on the LSE (with ticker POLY.L) has to be discontinued, a new listing is created in the form of a Global Depositary Receipt (with underlying the ordinary shares listed in Astana). What is the risk here? The risk is mainly a regulatory one: to create the new listing in London, a new application has to be filed, which may require a lengthy review process. The newly redomiciled company may, for some time, remain listed only on the AIX and MOEX (the Russian listing is going to remain anyway). Then, after fulfilling all legal requirements, the company will be listed again on the LSE as a GDR. What if the Russian stigma prevents the company from gaining approval for its GDR program? Then, the London shares will be exchanged for non-tradable shares listed in Astana. In any case, the intention behind the change in domicile is actually to split off the Russian assets. The main company will remain domiciled in Kazakhstan and will definitely get a listing in London. This has been stated quite confidently by the management, and it also seems reasonable, since after the spin-off Polymetal would no longer have any kind of association with Russia, and there are already several Kazakh companies listed on the LSE. The second option is to create an alternative listing. Since Hong Kong has proven not particularly receptive to the idea, the most likely destination is Abu Dhabi. I also see a listing in China as possible in the future. The third and final option is to take measures to guarantee adequate liquidity on the AIX.

I believe that the company will try to follow a combination of these options simultaneously. It will try to relist in London as a GDR. If not possible, it will get a listing in Abu Dhabi, or China. Then it will spin-off the Russian assets. In any case, the main company after the spin-off will be listed also in London.

Summarizing this discussion, what will happen concretely to our POLY.L shares in the short term? Assuming that the company gets all necessary approvals by the time of the redomiciliation (around Q3 2023), they will simultaneously be delisted and exchanged for the new GDR shares, also trading in London. If the company is not able to obtain the approvals in time, then they will be exchanged for the ordinary shares trading in Astana. Most foreign investors will not be able to trade them. However, they will still be eligible for dividends. In any case, I see this scenario as transitory since the next step would be to split up the company (around H1 2024). Then, the Kazakh shares will be converted into two. The shares of the main company, based in Kazakhstan, will get their own GDR program in London. It will therefore be possible again to trade them and receive the corresponding dividends. The fate of the shares in the spin-off company will remain linked to the Russian geopolitical situation. They will be listed on the MOEX and, most likely, on another exchange, such as Hong Kong or Shanghai. Rusal, for instance, is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange: I am currently unable to trade it, but I regularly receive its dividends.

Indicative timeline for the redomiciliation and spin-off (Company's Presentation)

What about the OTC listing (OTCPK:AUCOY)? The company has stated that, on its part, it is going to retain the program, but such shares may never trade again because of restrictions from the US government. Personally, I definitely prefer to hold the London listing, since it is the current primary listing and the company is committed to making sure that its shareholders are treated fairly.

In my opinion, the worst enemies of the typical shareholder are short-termism and fear. Short-termism, because this trade requires patience. We are talking about Q4 2022 for the resumption of dividends, and H1 2024 for the final restructuring into two separate companies. It will then take even more time for the Kazakh company to attract institutional investors, establish an independent track record and, eventually, re-rate accordingly. Fear, because there is uncertainty, especially about the possible listings. Personally, I am not worried about being unable to sell for 18 months. I am just happy to collect the dividends and wait for the re-rating, which I know will eventually come.

Of course, a return to the good old days may not be possible in the short-term. The profitability of the company is being challenged by higher financing costs, a stronger rouble, and inflation in Russia and, especially, in Kazakhstan. Total cash costs for 2023 are expected to creep up to the $950-1000 range (AISCs are expected to remain in the range $1300-1400). However, Polymetal is also trading at a less than $2 billion valuation. The Kazakh company is responsible for only 1/3 of the volumes, but it will also inherit only 1/4 of the debt, and it has significantly lower costs, accounting for roughly 1/2 of free cash flow. At current gold prices, it could produce around $500 million in free cash flow per year. Of course, unlike other precious metals producers, Polymetal is currently still exposed to a unique mix of operational and geopolitical risks, but I believe that the new company's strategy is creating a clear path towards the restoration of shareholder value. Therefore, I continue to see Polymetal as significantly undervalued and a worthy speculation.

