SoFi Technologies: The Fed May Cause A Rude Awakening

Jan. 29, 2023 10:25 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • SOFI has outperformed the S&P 500 recently, not only meeting but exceeding our previous price target, fueling anticipation for its imminent earnings release.
  • Investors must exercise caution before jumping on the SOFI bandwagon, as the current near-term optimism may already be reflected in its prices.
  • Be cautious. SoFi's projected lack of GAAP profitability in 2023 could dampen buying sentiments and curb potential gains.
  • Don't be caught off guard. Fed Chair Jerome Powell may still have another surprise up his sleeve.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is slated to report its FQ4'22 and FY22 earnings release on January 30. All eyes will be on CEO Anthony Noto & team to assess whether the growth in its personal loans segment could continue to mitigate

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
21.08K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Unlock the secrets of successful investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is laser-focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.

Transform your investment strategy with our popular marketplace service - specializing in a price-action-based approach to uncovering the hottest growth and technology stocks, backed by in-depth fundamental analysis. Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.

Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis. We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups. Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.