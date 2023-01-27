Justin Sullivan

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is slated to report its FQ4'22 and FY22 earnings release on January 30. All eyes will be on CEO Anthony Noto & team to assess whether the growth in its personal loans segment could continue to mitigate the headwinds in the home and student loans segment.

Despite that, SOFI emerged from its recent lows and surged past our price target, as investors likely anticipated a better-than-expected performance. Accordingly, SOFI outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) markedly, as buying sentiments over unprofitable growth stocks improved further.

We have highlighted previously why the market is bent on "punishing" SOFI, even though it has been able to chart remarkable growth despite highly challenging macros. The answer is straightforward: SOFI is unprofitable.

As such, risk-on sentiments are significant tailwinds for SOFI. In contrast, risk-off sentiments also proved devastating, as SOFI lost more than 80% of its value from its November 2021 highs toward its recent December bottom.

Noto & team have consistently highlighted their higher quality members based on their FICO scores, rapid growth in its financial services vertical, and an expanding Galileo business (despite recent neobanks' headwinds).

Coupled with the improved cost of funds with SoFi Bank, it should be well-placed to be the one-stop solution for its customers if it can continue to chart its way toward profitability. However, until the company can prove the sustainability of its business model, investors will not likely lift its valuation markedly higher, despite the improvement in buying sentiments.

Why?

The days of low interest rates that spurred investors to take large bets on unprofitable FinTech stocks are likely a thing of the past. Even though the Fed is expected to taper its rate hikes further, with the market likely pricing in an earlier-than-expected pivot, inflation could remain high.

As such, the investing environment could remain challenging for SoFi to justify its growth premium (TTM P/TBV: 1.8x). In addition, fund managers/strategists remain cautious about upping their bets on speculative stocks after suffering from the growth stocks collapse in 2022. As such, it could take a while before investors warm up to the thesis to invest aggressively in unprofitable growth stocks once more.

If there's one area driving hype in such companies, it's in companies specializing in advanced AI models like OpenAI. Therefore, Noto & team could use the recent hype over advanced AI to improve investors' sentiments in SOFI and potentially lift its valuations further.

Accordingly, SoFi is expected to report an adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M in FQ4 but an adjusted net income of $-58.67M. The Street expects SoFi to report FQ1'23 adjusted EBITDA of $48.9M (up 18% QoQ), with an adjusted net income of $-110M.

Hence, we believe the Street has adjusted for higher loan loss reserves, consistent with the leading Wall Street banks, as they brace for a mild recession.

Hence, investors need to pay close attention to management's commentary on its take on consumer headwinds as consumer spending deteriorated recently. As such, some SOFI bears could be confused why it still outperformed the SPX, even though macro headwinds could persist.

SOFI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, SOFI's price action was positive heading into its previous earnings releases in August and November 2022. It then formed a bull trap post-earnings, drawing in late buyers before bottom-fishers leveraged the opportunity to take profit.

We can also glean similar price action as SOFI surged toward its January highs from its December lows. Short interest as a percentage of float remains relatively high, and short-sellers could reload their bets post-earnings.

Savvy short-sellers likely didn't sell at SOFI's December lows, as these could prove to be bear traps instead of decisive breakdown price action, ensnaring sellers drawn into the false downside break.

Hence, astute sellers may still be waiting for late buyers to jump in first (as we cautioned previously here and here) post-earnings, even if SOFI reports a robust performance.

The critical point for investors is whether you believe the market risk-on sentiments could take SOFI much higher to break above its August and November highs?

Nevertheless, it's still prudent to wait for a steep post-earnings pullback before pulling the buy trigger, as its near-term optimism is likely reflected.

Rating: Hold (Revise from Buy).