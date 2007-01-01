metamorworks

Introduction

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the pharmaceutical industry with its innovative cloud-based software solutions. From drug development to commercial operations, Veeva is helping companies streamline their processes and improve efficiency.

In this article, we take a closer look at the ways Veeva is one of the leaders in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry through cloud-based solutions and how their solutions could help businesses of all sizes. From improving data management to enhancing customer engagement, Veeva is at the forefront of digital transformation in the industry.

Learn more about this interesting company in this article and why we currently rate it as a buy.

Revolutionize Your Pharmaceutical Business with Veeva Systems: The Leading Cloud-Based Solution Provider

Veeva Systems is a premier provider of innovative, cloud-based solutions specifically tailored to meet the needs of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Founded in 2007 by industry veterans Peter Gassner and Matt Wallach, the company leverages their extensive expertise in software development and sales to deliver cutting-edge technology that empowers organizations to streamline their operations and drive growth.

Gassner and Wallach saw a need for a more efficient and streamlined approach to managing the vast amounts of data and information that pharmaceutical companies deal with daily. They set out to create a comprehensive, cloud-based platform that would allow these companies to manage their product information, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance all in one place.

The result was Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform that quickly gained traction in the industry. By 2010, Veeva had raised $5 million in funding from venture capital firms and had signed on several major pharmaceutical companies as customers.

Since then, Veeva has continued to expand and evolve, developing new software solutions such as Veeva Vault, a content management platform, and Veeva Network, a cloud-based platform for managing supply chain information. Veeva is known for its consistent execution and long-term vision.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

In 2013, Veeva went public, and since then its stock has risen rapidly, thanks to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Today, Veeva is valued at over $20 billion and is considered a top player in the industry, providing its services to hundreds of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies worldwide. If you believe in the future of pharmaceutical technology then you should consider adding Veeva Systems to your portfolio today or in the future.

The Cloud-based CRM Leader with Strong Growth Potential - But Watch Out for Stock-Based Compensation

As an investor, it's essential to understand the investment thesis for a company before putting your money into it. In the case of Veeva Systems, the investment thesis centers around the company's leadership position in the cloud-based CRM market and its strong growth potential.

Veeva Systems is a leading provider of cloud-based CRM solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing customer data, sales, and marketing, and is used by over 700 customers worldwide, including world-leading pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis (NVS), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The life sciences industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2020 and 2027, reaching $1.5 trillion by 2027. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the shift towards personalized medicine. Veeva Systems, with its cloud-native CRM platform, is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Investor Presentation

The company's recent financial results have been strong, with revenue growing at a CAGR of 19.23% over the past five years. However, it's important to note that Veeva Systems has a relatively high stock-based compensation (SBC) expense, which can impact the company's net income and dilute the value of shares for investors. In 2022, SBC represented almost 13% of the company's revenue. This is something to keep in mind when evaluating the company's financial performance and potential returns for shareholders.

In summary, the investment thesis for VEEV centers around the company's leadership position in the cloud-based CRM market for the life sciences industry, its strong revenue growth and profitability, and the potential for further growth as the life sciences industry continues to adopt cloud-based solutions. However, investors should also consider the potential impact of the company's relatively high SBC expense on net income and shareholder returns.

Unlock the Growth Potential of Veeva Systems: Key Opportunities in Digital Transformation, Personalized Medicine, and Regulatory Compliance

As a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, Veeva Systems presents a plethora of growth opportunities for investors.

One of the key areas for growth is the increasing need for digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industry. With the advent of new technologies, pharmaceutical companies are looking to streamline their operations and improve efficiency, and Veeva's suite of solutions, including Veeva CRM, Veeva Vault, and Veeva Network, are well-positioned to meet this demand.

Veeva's Investor Presentation

Another opportunity for growth is the growing trend towards personalized medicine, which requires vast amounts of data to be collected, analyzed, and utilized effectively. Veeva's solutions, which are designed to manage and analyze large amounts of data, position the company well to capitalize on this trend.

The market for regulatory compliance is also a significant opportunity for Veeva. The company's Veeva Vault solutions help pharmaceutical companies to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements, which is a key concern for the industry.

Additionally, Veeva's strong partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies and its focus on providing open-source software, which allows for greater flexibility and customization, will appeal to many companies. Furthermore, Veeva's strong financial position and its ability to provide end-to-end solutions, make it a compelling investment opportunity with the potential for significant growth in the future.

Moreover, Veeva's solutions are designed to be easily integrated with existing systems, which makes it easier for companies to adopt them. This can lead to increased adoption and growth for Veeva.

Veeva Revenue by Segments (Investor Presentation)

In summary, Veeva Systems has several growth opportunities that could drive the stock price up, including the increasing need for digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industry, the growing trend towards personalized medicine, and the market for regulatory compliance. Furthermore, Veeva's strong partnerships, focus on open-source solutions, and ability to provide end-to-end solutions, position the company well to capitalize on these opportunities.

Unlock the Potential of Your Investment: Understanding the Risks of Investing in Veeva Systems

As with any investment, investing in Veeva Systems carries certain risks that potential investors should be aware of before making a decision.

One of the main risks associated with investing in Veeva Systems is its dependence on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. The company's revenue is heavily dependent on the performance of this industry, and any negative developments or changes in the industry could significantly impact the company's financial performance.

Another risk to consider is the level of competition in the cloud-based software solutions market. Veeva Systems faces competition from both established players and new entrants in the market, which may limit its growth potential.

Additionally, Veeva Systems operates in a highly regulated industry, and any changes in regulatory requirements or non-compliance issues could have a negative impact on the company's financial performance and reputation.

Furthermore, Veeva Systems operates in a fast-paced and rapidly changing industry, and the company's ability to continuously innovate and adapt to changing market conditions and customer needs is crucial to its long-term success.

Despite these risks, many investors see Veeva Systems as a solid investment opportunity due to its strong financial performance and its ability to provide end-to-end solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. However, it is important to carefully evaluate the potential risks and to diversify your portfolio to minimize potential losses.

In summary, potential investors should take into consideration the risks associated with investing in Veeva Systems, including its dependence on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, the level of competition in the market, regulatory compliance, and the company's ability to adapt to market changes. However, with proper research and risk management strategies, investing in Veeva Systems can potentially offer significant returns in the long-term.

Financials and Peer Comparison

Investing in the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry could be a lucrative opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the further growth of this industry.

DDOG VEEV CRM MDB FROG NET CRWD P/B 17.42 7.75 2.61 19.75 4.05 25.52 17.98 P/E 77.86 40.69 31.57 603.92 1,953.60 412.14 67.19 FCF Yield 2.63% 2.86% 3.59% / 1.07% / 2.63% 5Y-CAGR 33.39% 19.23% 17.93% 24.82% 20.20% 25.52% 52.12% Gross Margin 79.32% 72.03% 72.69% 71.75% 77.99% 76.81% 73.55% Click to enlarge

When comparing VEEV to its peers, it looks favorable on a P/B basis. VEEV has a lower P/B ratio at 7.75, compared to 17.42 for DDOG and 17.98 for CRWD. This suggests that VEEV is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. Important to note is that both CRM (2.61) and FROG (4.05) have an even lower P/B, but they underperform on other metrics.

In terms of P/E ratio, VEEV's ratio of 40.69 is also lower than its peers, with DDOG at 77.86 and CRWD at 67.19, indicating that VEEV is trading at a lower multiple of earnings compared to its peers.

Veeva's FCF yield of 2.86% is also higher than its peers, DDOG (2.63%) and CRWD (2.63%). Furthermore, VEEV's 5-year CAGR of 19.23% is lower than DDOG’s (33.39%) and CRWD’s (52.12%), although this is lower than most of it peers, it shows that VEEV still is growing at a rapid rate. This shows VEEV’s ability to generate cash, which at a later stage, might fuel FCF yield and further shareholder returns.

Another key metric to look at when evaluating a company's financial performance is gross margin. In terms of gross margin, VEEV's gross margin of 72.03% is lower than that of most of its competitors, DDOG (79.32%), CRM (72.69%), and FROG (77.99%), but higher than other peers such as MDB (71.75%).

Overall, Veeva Systems' financials suggest that the company is undervalued when compared to its peers and has strong growth potential, which makes it a compelling investment opportunity for investors. Its numbers are indicating a strong and sustainable growth in the future and its numbers are above industry averages.

It is crucial to consider that while the company may experience further decline in the immediate future, given the current economic climate. However, it is also important to note that the company's valuation, while relatively high when compared to certain competitors, is still well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

Technical Analysis

As can be seen in the chart below the company is currently in a downtrend, as most other high growth companies over the last year. The company's valuation is cut in half when we compare it to its all-time high back in August of 2021.

Stock Info with TradingView

We have to be honest, the company got ahead of itself at that time. An environment with endless money printing and new investors getting into the market fueled the stock price to incredible highs. VEEV rose 191% from its Covid-19 bottom to its all-time high in August of 2021. These are incredible returns, which we might be able to get again if we have a good entry and the company continues to execute.

Currently, the stock is still in a downtrend, with not many signs of improvement yet. A breakout above the red trend line resistance would be a very bullish sign, as this would break the downward trend we are in since the all-time high. Furthermore, the stock is currently hovering between the $155 and $175 levels. The $155 level should provide good support. A break below could bring the stock back to March 2020 bottom at around $123, in between only the $140 level could provide some extra support. These levels are the ones to keep an eye out for if you are interested in taking a position. Especially a bounce of the March 2020 lows could be a great buying opportunity.

That said, we don't think this bear market is over yet, but companies like VEEV might not suffer as much as other companies in a recession. Although this might be the case, the stock could revisit the $123 level again. Earnings and earnings guidance in particular will be important to give some direction.

When we take a look at the long-term chart, we can see the company is currently trading around its 2019 high of $175 (a current resistance level). The company has improved significantly over that time, so VEEV right now is definitely a better buy value-wise compared to the VEEV of 2019. Should the company revisit the $123 level it would provide an incredible buying opportunity. The stock is currently hovering below all of its WMA's, while touching (and rejecting) its 20WMA today. These levels could provide some resistance in the future as well.

Stock Info with TradingView

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems is a premier provider of innovative, cloud-based solutions specifically tailored to meet the needs of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Founded in 2007 by industry veterans Peter Gassner and Matt Wallach, the company leverages their extensive expertise in software development and sales to deliver cutting-edge technology that empowers organizations to streamline their operations and drive growth.

Veeva Systems' cloud-based platform, including Veeva CRM, Veeva Vault, and Veeva Network, offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing product information, clinical trials, regulatory compliance, customer data, sales, and marketing. With over 700 customers worldwide, including Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, Veeva Systems is well-positioned to capitalize on the projected 5.5% CAGR growth in the life sciences industry between 2020 and 2027, reaching $1.5 trillion by 2027.

The increasing need for digital transformation, the growing trend towards personalized medicine, and the market for regulatory compliance are key growth opportunities for Veeva Systems. Additionally, the company's strong partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, focus on open-source software, strong financial position, and ability to provide end-to-end solutions make it a compelling investment opportunity with significant growth potential.

If you are an investor with long-term horizon, you should consider putting VEEV on your watchlist if you believe in the future of pharmaceutical technology and consider adding Veeva Systems to your portfolio today or in the future. As of now, we believe VEEV is a buy.

