Farmer Bros. And Coffee Holding: Extremely Undervalued Coffee Plays

Jan. 29, 2023 10:48 PM ETFarmer Bros. Co. (FARM)JVA
Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Coffee Holdings Company Inc. is set to be acquired at $5.50.
  • Farmer Bros. is being circled by activist investors.
  • Both companies sell at below book value and less than .20 of sales.
  • Farmers Bros. has hidden value within its real estate holdings.
  • Risk reward ratios are highly favorable.

Coffee beans

Henrik Sorensen

Both JVA and NASDAQ:FARM are selling at multiyear lows. They have each been taken behind the woodshed and beaten beyond recognition. The hate selling has been nothing less than brutal, relentless and excessive. The recurring theme has been to sell

This article was written by

Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
1.73K Followers
I am a value/activist investor dedicated to the following ideals: (1) Focus on high relative strength, (2) Buy low, sell high aka "buy the dip, sell the rip" (3) Short high, cover low, (4) Go against the crowd, (5) It's all about the rules and discipline- hold them dear (6) Analyze the balance sheet-seek low debt,high cash and hidden value scenarios (7) Cut your losses short, let your gains run, (7) Don’t get emotional, (8) Follow the insiders- buy if they are buying, sell if they are selling (9) Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.(10) Don't argue with the market unless you detect an inefficiency present-it is smarter than you are. In summary, some of these ideas might be construed as rather trite and overused, but consistent use of them pays off in the long run. Mr. Krieger specializes in the food sector and is the originator of the "Basic Food Fund" index and the "Dirt Cheap Value Portfolio".Why the food sector? "everybody has to eat'! He graduated from the University of Southern California with a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Corporate Finance. Mark resides in Cowan Heights, California with his wife, son and pug and is interested in mountain biking, gardening and reading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FARM AND JVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.